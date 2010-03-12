Sky adds ITV HD, Hallmark HD and Sky Sports 4 HD

Sky has announced another raft of new HD channels – with the announcement of ITV1 HD, Hallmark Channel HD and Sky Sports 4 HD pushing the tally to 40.

The Sky platform has the edge over its rivals in sheer volume of HD channels, and it appears this gap will not be reduced any time soon, with the satellite broadcaster aiming for another 10 by the end of 2010.

Sky News HD is poised to arrive in the coming months, and the addition of ITV 1 HD on April 2 means that Sky subscribers will be able to get all World Cup matches in HD.

Virgin Media has also announced the addition of ITV1 HD to its channel line-up.

Hallmark and Sky Sports 4 HD

Hallmark Channel HD will join the Sky platform on June 28 and April 29 will see the addition of Sky Sports 4 HD.

Hilary Perchard, Sky's Director of Product Management, comments: "It's great news for customers that we are making our HD channel pack even better value with more high quality channels.

"We're seeing record demand for HD, both in terms of the number of customers signing up for Sky+HD and the amount of HD programmes they are watching.

"While other TV platforms are only now recognising the growing demand for HD, we're excited to extend our leadership even further by offering more choice to our customers. We look forward to reaching our next milestone, of 50 HD channels, by Christmas."

So UK HD fans are having a really great day.