Grab this Sony wireless earbuds deal for huge savings on the WF-XB700 in-ear headphones

If you're looking for a fantastic wireless earbuds deal, check out these brilliant discounts on the Sony WF-XB700 in the US and the UK, which sees the in-ear headphones plummet to their lowest ever price. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WF-XB700 prices in your region.)

If you're in the US, you can get the Sony earbuds for $63 at Dell, saving you nearly $67 on the original retail price of $129.99.

The true wireless earbuds have also reached their lowest price in the UK, with Amazon slashing the price to just £56.99 for one day only. While Amazon lists the previous price of the buds as £79, you're actually saving £72 based on the original price of £129.

Today's best wireless earbuds deals

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $129.99 $63 at Dell

Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Dell, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by nearly $67. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour onboard battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also get this deal at Amazon, though you may find the price is 'hidden' until you get to checkout.View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: £129 £56.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for cheap wireless earbuds in the UK, check out this fantastic deal from Amazon, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by £72. You'll need to be quick though; this deal will expire at the end of the day.



Deal expires 00:00, Tuesday 16 February 2021View Deal

For their price, you could do a lot worse than the Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones. They are a marked improvement on the original WF-1000X and WF-SP700N, and without a doubt our second-favorite Sony true wireless earbuds after the Sony WF-1000XM3.

An IPX4 water-resistance rating means you can use these earbuds while working out, without the worry that a little sweat or rain will break them.

They have a fun, energetic sound quality, feel comfortable during long listening sessions and have an 18-hour combined battery life. We don't love their radar-disc shape and their lack of noise cancellation, but these are undoubtedly Sony's second-best true wireless earbuds.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Sony WF-XB700 prices we've found in your region below: