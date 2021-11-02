Grab an Instant Pot for its (almost) lowest price in the Amazon Early Black Friday sale

Amazon has slashed up to 20% off a number of Instant Pot models as part of its early Black Friday sales, including its top-of-the-range Instant Pot Pro , which is now down to just $119.99 from $149.99 - and almost back to the record-low price of $114.99 we saw earlier this year. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region).

The best Instant Pots make it quick and easy to prepare a wide variety of meals, and they’re among the most popular items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday as they can be a costly purchase, which is why we’re constantly rounding up the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals . But a good Instant Pot deal is welcome any time.

Keep in mind that we don’t know how long these deals will last, and some are available for today only. We can't guarantee that you'll see a better price during the official Amazon Black Friday sale, and due to ongoing global supply chain issues, if you want to ensure that you kitchen appliance arrives in time for Christmas, we recommend snapping these deals up before it's too late.

Save $30 - Amazon has reduced the top-of-the-range Instant Pot by 20%. This multi-cooker, which offers 10 different cooking methods including pressure cooking, slow cooking, sous vide, and yogurt maker, was launched earlier this year and is almost down to its record-low price of $114.99, which we first saw at the start of August. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so we suggest you snap up this deal now. View Deal

Save $10 - If you’re not looking to batch-cook or feed a large family, this smaller-capacity Instant Pot Pro, which can hold six quarts rather than eight quarts, has also been discounted in the early Black Friday sales. There’s an 8% saving, although this isn’t as low as we saw the multi-cooker drop on Black Friday when it hit $89.99. That said, if you want it to arrive before Christmas, it would be better to snap up this deal than hang on to see if the price can be beaten during the holiday shopping period. View Deal

Save $20 - Amazon has also reduced this Instant Pot model that comes with an additional lid that can air fry, as well as grill and roast - ideal if you’re looking to save space on your kitchen countertop and replace one of the best air fryers too. This isn’t as good as the record-low price we saw a couple of weeks ago when the Instant Pot was discounted to just $119.99, but if you’re in the market for an Instant Pot now then this deal is worth snapping up. View Deal

Save $20 - With an easier-to-use steam release and a sous-vide cooking function, the Instant Pot Duo Plus offers a handful of upgrades over the brand’s entry-level Instant Pot Duo , and now it’s been discounted by 20%. This is a small-capacity version that can hold up to three quarts, so is best suited to couples or individuals. While this isn’t as low as the price we saw on Black Friday last year, when the Instant Pot dropped to $58, it’s still a good offer. View Deal

