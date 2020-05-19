Google Search finally has its own dark mode on mobile – here's how to get it

Like many software developers, Google has slowly but surely been adding dark mode options to its apps and services. Given the company is best known for its search business, it is something of a surprise that the Google Search app has taken so long to gain a dark mode.

But now the option is rolling out to iOS and Android users, giving you the option of enjoying darker tones that are easier on the eyes and batteries.

Google has been beta testing dark mode in its search app for a little while, and now the company has decided that it is ready to be unleashed on the public.

With the rollout having just started, you may not see the darker tones just yet – but it shouldn't take more than a few days to land on your phone if you don't have it immediately. To enjoy the darker look, you just need to be running iOS 12 or later, or Android 10.

Black as night

If you have dark mode enabled on a system-wide basis, the Google Search app should detect this and automatically switch to dark mode, but you can also take control of things manually.

You may prefer to disable dark mode in the app, or you can enable it manually if you don’t have your mobile operating system in dark mode as a whole. To do this, just tap the 'More' button in Google Search, open 'Settings' and head to the 'General' section. Here you can change the theme between 'Dark', 'Light' or 'System Default'.

