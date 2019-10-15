Google Nest Mini release date, price and features

The Google Nest Mini has been officially unveiled, taking over the mantel as the search giant's entry level smart speaker.

It's essentially the same as the Google Home Mini speaker it's replacing, but improvements have been made under the hood.

One of the key features of the Google Nest Mini is that it'll have three speakers, one up over the Home Mini. This'll improve sound quality, with twice as powerful bass (according to Google).

Google Assistant will run locally on the Nest Mini, so it'll learn frequent interactions for you and your family, and speed up doing these tasks.

(Image credit: Google)

The speaker will be made with recycled materials too, so it'll be green (even if you can't buy a green colored model). The cover is made from recycled plastic bottles, and the body itself will be made from green materials too.

The speaker will cost $49 / £49 (roughly AU$70), and will be available starting October 22nd. You'll be able to pick it up from Google's Store, as well as a range of retailers depending on when you live.

Developing... Google's launch event is still going on, and we'll update you right here with all the latest on the new Nest Mini smart speaker