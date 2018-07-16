Google Home and Chromecast are super cheap at Walmart right now

While Amazon has a deluge of deals today for its annual Amazon Prime Day event, Walmart is firing back with a wallet-busting fuselage of its own with some of the best deals going on around Google’s suite of smart home devices.

That said, you can find awesome deals today on the Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra - but only if you act fast!

The deals are part of Walmart’s Ultimate Summer Savings event that sees hundreds of electronics on sale, everything from laptops like the Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch to game consoles like the Xbox One S and Nintendo Switch.

Those deals are great (obviously) but, if you’re only in the market for smart home products, these are the deals for you:

Google Home | was $129.99 now $99.99 at Walmart If you're looking to build a smart home, the best place to start is with a smart home speaker. In that regard, there's none more versatile than the Google Home with Google Assistant. The middle child of price and performance, Google Home is great for first-time buyers.View Deal

Google Home Mini | was $49.99 now $34.00 at Walmart The Google Home Mini isn't all that expensive, sure, but this week's Summer Savings event brings the speaker down to just $34, making it the perfect gift for someone who doesn't need the full sound offered by the Google Home, but wants all of the capabilities.View Deal

Chromecast Ultra | was $69.99 now $49.99 at Walmart Here's the scenario: You bought a 4K TV a few years ago and the on-board OS just isn't running the way it used to. Sure, you could go out and buy a whole new TV or - if you want to save hundreds of dollars - you can just buy the Chromecast Ultra instead. View Deal