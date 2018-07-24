Go back to school with an Apple student discount and a free pair of Beats headphones

In addition to its year-round student discounts, Apple recently unveiled its back-to-school promotion for the coming school year. As in previous years, it's offering up a pair of Beats headphones for students who purchase a MacBook, iMac, Mac Pro, or iPad Pro. But while in the past, customers were able to select from several models of Beats, this year only the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are available. Still, at a $150 value, that's quite a nice perk nonetheless.

Additionally, Apple offers student discounts on Apple Care and Apple Music services, so you can insure your investment and get some tunes to go with your new cans. Check out all the student discount deals on Apple devices below.

Apple iPad Pro with Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $629

Many students will find that the flexible yet powerful iPad Pro is better suited to the classroom. Apple knocks $20 off this tablet's list price and throws in a free pair of Beats. If you want to get an Apple Pencil to go with it (and you should), you can save on that too.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Laptop with Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $1,249

Students can nab the compact version of Apple's top-of-the-line MacBook at a nice discount: $100 off the Touch Bar-equipped models and $50 off those without. Even better, you get a free pair of Beats wireless headphones to boot!View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Laptop with Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $2,249

Those studying graphically inclined subjects who may require a bigger display on their MacBook Pro can also get a substantial discount (and a free pair of Beats). The 15-inch Touch Bar models are discounted by as much as $200 off their list prices.View Deal

Apple MacBook 12-inch Laptop with Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $1,249

If you don't need a Touch Bar, or the size or power of a MacBook Pro, you can still get a deal on the 12-inch MacBook. Apple takes at least $50 off this model, and you also get the free Beats.View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5-inch Desktop with Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $1,049

Students not needing the portability of a laptop can stretch their budget with an iMac desktop. Apple knocks up $100 off the list price to go with the free Beats.View Deal