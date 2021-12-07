Gigabyte may have confirmed GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and more through EEC filing

It seems a GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and an RTX 3070 Ti 16GB may have been confirmed by Gigabyte, bringing versions of the graphics cards with more VRAM to market.

According to a recent SKU list filing to the Eurasian Economic Commission, at least ten GeForce RTX 3080 12GB cards from the AORUS Xtreme to Mini-ITX form factor have been submitted. Six GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB models may have also been confirmed through the same filing.

The RTX 3070 Ti 16GB should feature the same CUDA configuration as the original version, which is a full implementation of the GA104 GPU (6,144 CUDA cores). And beyond the capacity going up to 16GB, memory speed will likely stay the same, as it would still be on a 256-bit memory bus.

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT seems to also be confirmed through the Gigabyte SKU filing, with the product code seeming to confirm a 4GB memory card. Past rumors have projected the card to use AMD's Navi 23 architecture.

Analysis: New models, but why?

It seems both Nvidia and AMD will be releasing some hot new graphics cards in the near future, most likely next year going by rumors of a January 2022 launch for the RX 6500 XT. This means we could see both graphics card manufacturers have big showings at CES 2022 next month.

Most likely these cards will be meant to offer less costly GPU options, considering the mixed issues of both the chip shortage and scalpers causing prices to skyrocket. This pairs with the recent news of Nvidia, HP, and Zotac requesting US President Biden to exempt graphics cards from the Trump-era tariffs, which would naturally benefit AMD as well.

Via VideoCardz