Get your hands on the latest kit at The Photography Show 2018

The Photography Show is the destination event for all image creators. Whether you're a seasoned professional, a keen enthusiast or you've just been bitten by the photography bug, you'll want to head to the Birmingham's NEC on 17-20 March to be inspired by a host of experts, learn new photography and video techniques, get hands-on with the latest kit and find fantastic deals.

The show is brought to you by Future Plc, the publishers of TechRadar, and it's an unmissable date in the diary for anyone looking to take the next step in their photography journey.

One of the main appeals of The Photography Show for many visitors is the chance to get hands-on with the latest cameras and kit.

Whether you're looking to take advantage of some of the fantastic deals to be had at the show and want to try before you buy, want to pick the brains of the experts that'll be on hand, or simply have a play with some big telephoto lenses, there's a wealth of kit on show.

To that end, we thought we'd take a look and see what the big camera names will be offering photographers who visit their stands.

Canon

You'll be able to try out the new EOS 4000D, EOS M50 and EOS 2000D on the Canon stand

Canon with have a huge, immersive stand at The Photography Show, with interactive product demonstrations and shooting subjects on the stand. Canon will also once again be hosting a packed programme of fantastic speakers including Chris Packham, Rosie Hardy, Brent Stirton and Helen Bartlett on the Canon Live Stage.

You'll be able to get hands-on the entire range of Canon cameras, including the brilliant EOS 5D Mark IV , while you'll have the chance to try out the latest additions to the Canon range, including the EOS M50 and EOS 2000D .

Canon's long lens bar will be displaying the EF800mm & EF500mm amongst others and if you want to embrace the full Canon experience, spend some time in the Canon lifestyle zone where you can learn more about how to get the most from Canon online services and apps, from wireless prints and official Canon Merchandise to photo storage.

Nikon

Nikon will be showcasing its range of cameras, including the brilliant D850

An interactive Nikon stand will showcase the company's award-winning range of DSLRs, including the D3400 , D7500 , D500 , D850 and D5 , while you'll be able to get your hands on Nikon's huge array of lenses as well. Plus, the Nikon team will be on hand to give expert advice and top tips regarding the latest products.

Central to the stand will be the Nikon School Stage, where a host of inspirational speakers includes the current lineup of Nikon UK Ambassadors: Amy Shore, pro car photographer, Leon Neal, award-winning news photographer, Richard Peters, known for his wildlife photography and back garden safari project, award-winning landscape photographer Jeremy Walker, and Game of Thrones stills photographer Helen Sloan.

Fujifilm

You'll be able to get your hands on the new Fujifilm X-H1

In addition to Fujifilm's usual Touch and Try areas, where you can get your hands on all of its latest products including the new GFX 50S Medium Format mirrorless camera, the X-T20 and the X-T2, there will be live talks from professional photographers who shoot with the X and GFX systems.

Every day Fujifilm will be running workshops during which you'll be able to borrow a camera you’ve got your eye on – and a professional photographer will help you get the most from it.

Panasonic

You'll be able to get your hands on the new Lumix GX9

Head to the Panasonic stand to try out both the recently announced Lumix GX9 and Lumix TZ200. As well as this, you'll be able to have a play with the brilliant Lumix G9 and the Lumix GH5S.

More to be confirmed.

Olympus

The OM-D E-M1 II will be among the cameras on the Olympus stand

Olympus once again is offering its free and extremely popular ‘Clean and Check’ service for Olympus users on the stand – check your camera in early to avoid disappointment.

Not only that, but you'll also be able to get your hands on cameras like the OM-D E-M1 Mark II , along with the OM-D E-M10 Mark III and other OM-D and PEN cameras, as well as Olympus’s lineup of M.ZUIKO lenses.

You can also hear from Olympus Visionaries and Ambassadors, who will be hosting a series of free and informal ’Audience with’ sessions on the stand. Many will also be shooting live and speaking on the Show Stages, including Peter Dench, Jay McLaughlin and Gavin Hoey.

Sony

There'll be the opportunity to try out Sony's new portrait lenses

On Sony's stand, you'll be able to try out Sony's Alpha A7 full-frame range of mirrorless cameras paired with G Master lenses, including the new Alpha A7 III and the fabulous Alpha A7R III.

Visitors will also be able to try out the likes of the A6500 and RX100 V as well, while you'll also be able to try out Sony's ever-expanding range of lenses.

Make sure you catch the live demos and talks from the pros on the Sony stage, including Philip Bloom, Luke Massey and Joe Cornish.

Tickets for The Photography Show are on sale now at www. photographyshow.com .

TechRadar readers can save £3 on a standard adult entry rate (advance), dropping from £13.95 to £10.95. Use the code TECHRTPS18 at the checkout. It'll expire on 14 March 2018 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount including concession rates.