Get this SMARTY SIM only deal with unlimited mins and texts + 12GB of data

If you’re searching for a new SIM only mobile contract, then this deal from SMARTY might be the one for you.

Right now you can get a SMARTY SIM only mobile plan with unlimited minutes and texts plus 12GB of data (5G) (opens in new tab)for only £4 per month for the first three months (and then £8 per month thereafter).

This deal is a rolling one-month plan, which means you can cancel at any time. With this deal, you also get EU roaming, no speed caps and fast 5G, 4G and 3G data. You also get unrestricted tethering in the UK.

Like all SMARTY's plans, this offer also comes with Wi-Fi calling, so you can supercharge your signal.

OUR SMARTY MOBILE DEAL

(opens in new tab) SMARTY | SIM only mobile plan | unlimited minutes and texts | 12GB of data (5G) | £4 per month for three months and then £8 per month (opens in new tab) This SMARTY mobile deal is SIM only. It provides you with unlimited minutes and texts plus 12 GB of data (5G) each month. Right now, it's available for a bargain price. You'll only pay £4 per month for the first three months, and then £8 per month after this. Plus, this is a one-month plan, which means you can cancel at any time. There's also no credit check involved and you'll receive unrestricted tethering in the UK and EU roaming. No matter what phone you have, this deal will work for you. This is because SIM, Micro-SIM, & Nano-SIM sizes are all available.

Why choose SMARTY?

SMARTY is owned by Three and shares the same network. This means that it offers excellent coverage throughout the UK.

Although SMARTY is owned by Three, the brand is positioned completely differently. SMARTY specialises in offering monthly rolling SIM only services to its customers and caters to those looking at the cheaper end of the market. If you're looking for a no-thrills SIM only deal that you can cancel at any time, then SMARTY may be a good choice for you.

However, SMARTY's cheap deals come with their own limitations. For example, customers only receive online support. This means you can't call someone if you run into trouble.

That said, there are reasons to love SMARTY if you're looking for a cheap deal. For example, 5G is available at no extra cost. Plus, EU roaming is still included in your plan. Similarly, SMARTY says that it will never force annual price rises on you, so your prices will always remain low.

Finally, SMARTY has also won a number of awards over the years, including the Uswitch Best PAYG Network (2021) and Uswitch Best Value SIM Only (2020).

What other mobile options are available with SMARTY?

SMARTY offers a great range of affordable SIM only deals with different amounts of data. Their options range from as little as 4GB of data (although this has currently been boosted to 6GB of data) for only £6, all the way through to unlimited data for £20 per month.

On top of this, SMARTY also offers a selection of data only plans. You don't get calls or texts with these (as the name suggests), but you do get fast 5G, 4G and 3G data without any speed caps. These offers are great for tablets, and data options range from 2G of data for £5 all the way through to unlimited data for £20.

Plus, if you take out a Group plan with SMARTY, you save 10% on every SIM. This is ideal if you want to add family accounts together or get an extra SIM for your tablet.