Get an LG 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just $300 in today's Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster deal

Best Buy has started its Black Friday doorbuster deals, and today's deal is a stunner, offering the LG UK6090PUA 55-inch 4K TV for just $300.

Now, some Black Friday TV deals can be too good to be true, with supermarkets offering cheap TVs with features stripped out of them to reach ultra-low prices, but the 55-inch LG TV on offer is is genuinely great – especially at this price.

It offers 4K resolution and HDR10 support, along with LG's True Color Accuracy tech that offers vibrant and realistic colors to deliver impressive image quality.

It's also a smart TV, running webOS, which means it gives you access to streaming services like Netflix, and it offers plenty of ports as well, with three HDMI inputs and two USB inputs.

The screen uses an IPS panel, which offers excellent image quality and wide viewing angles, so no matter where you sit, this TV should offer stunning visuals.

As a Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster deal, this deal is only live for today - so make sure you jump on it before midnight tonight (CT), November 11.

If this isn't the deal for you, don't worry because Best Buy will have another doorbuster deal tomorrow.