Get an awesome electric motorbike for under $1,000 with this Black Friday Lightning Deal

The Amazon Black Friday sales are in full swing, and Amazon is spicing things up even more with Lightning Deals throughout the day, including a super cool electric motorbike for just $979.20 while stocks last (down from $1,339).

With its fat tires and solid frame, the Super73 Z1 Electric Motorbike can handle all kinds of terrain – asphalt, grass, gravel, you name it – and you don't need a license or registration.

It boasts a range of 15-25 miles, depending on where you're riding and your weight, and can hit a maximum to speed of 20mph on the flat.

Super73 Z1 Electric Motorbike: $1,399 $979.20 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a huge 30% off this super fun bike with this Black Friday Lightning Deal. Its fat tires and sturdy frame mean it can handle all kinds of terrain, and you don't need a license to ride. This great deal won't last long, so move fast to grab it while you can.

View Deal

The Super73 Z1 Electric Motorbike comes in four fun colors: Black, White, Astro Orange and Millennial Pink. Just bear in mind that there's no suspension, so perhaps take it easy on the jumps.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.