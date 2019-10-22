Get a free 12 months of Disney Plus on launch thanks to Verizon's Disney deal

Whether you've been counting down the days for the launch of Disney Plus or you're just slightly interested, you can't deny this great deal Verizon is offering.

It seems that Verizon is buying into the hype of the potentially game-changing new TV service. From Tuesday, November 12 (the day of the big unveiling) - Verizon will offer a year of free Disney+. This offer is available to Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers, along with anybody signing up for new Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet offers.

Not a Verizon customer yet? No problem, just go to the Verizon website and sign up for one of the included plans and you'll be eligible for this offer as well. The unlimited plans are available on a whole range of smartphones.

What will be on Disney Plus?

What won't!? If you're thinking that Disney Plus is just about the children and a select tribe of avid fans, think again. Apart from showing a host of Disney content, it will also air other shows and movies from the likes of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

Not to mention Disney's recent Fox acquisition, which means you can also expect to see the likes of The Simpsons and other Fox content on the service, too. That's a whole range of binge watching for a starting price of only $6.99 per month.

So if you already have Verizon or are in the market for a new phone plan but unsure which carrier to choose, this new offer may just swing you Verizon's way.

