Garmin Instinct outdoor watch with GPS and rugged build launched in India

Wearable maker Garmin has launched its new outdoor adventure watch Instinct in India. Instinct is built to MIL-STD-810G military standards, for thermal and shock resistance, and water resistant to 100 meters.

The watch is made to last in extreme conditions, and its build includes a chemically-strengthened and scratch-resistant display made for outdoor viewing, and a fiber-reinforced polymer case.

Don't mistake it for a mere trekkers watch. It also has many of the tools and features you’re likely to rely on in the great outdoors, including GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO support, to keep a track no matter wherever you are.

The Garmin Instinct also lets you send waypoints to the watch if you plan your route in advance, then use its TracBack feature to retrace your steps.

Further, it gas a 3-axis compass, heart rate monitor and an altimeter. While compass and altimeter help with positioning, the heart rate monitor keeps a check on track stress using the variability in heart rate, sleep and activities during hiking, running, cycling or similar.

Smart and long-lasting

Although it's not a smartwatch, but it displays texts and other alerts on its screen when paired with a smartphone. The Garmin connect app also gives detailed insights of your activity stats.

The battery is claimed to lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, 16 hours is GPS mode or 40 hours in its UltraTrac battery saver mode.

If you like the sound of the Garmin Instinct, you can grab it in Graphite, Tundra or Flame Red for Rs 26,990.