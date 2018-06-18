Garmin Fenix 5 Plus range offers new music, payment and fitness features

Garmin has just announced upgrades to its Fenix 5 range, with a trio of new watches dubbed the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus, Garmin Fenix 5X Plus and Garmin Fenix 5S Plus.

The main improvements include Garmin Pay, meaning you can make contactless payments from your wrist, and the ability to store up to 500 songs on your watch and play them through a pair of Bluetooth headphones, giving you one less reason to take your phone out with you.

Those stored songs can either be transferred from a computer or downloaded as an offline playlist from supported streaming services, such as Deezer.

In the case of the Fenix 5X Plus you’ll also get a Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor, which is a first for a Garmin wearable and will allow you to monitor your blood oxygen saturation levels, which could help keep you safe when climbing or doing any other activity at high altitudes.

That feature is just for the 5X Plus, but the whole 5 Plus range will benefit from built-in maps which have apparently been optimized for at-a-glance navigation. The watches will also allow you to enter a distance you want to run or ride and then select from a list of round-trip routes of that length.

And Garmin’s Trendline feature will allow users to find and follow the trails that have been rated the best by other Garmin users.

Image 1 of 3 The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Image 2 of 3 The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Image 3 of 3 The Garmin Fenix 5S Plus

Everything else you'd expect

Of course, you’ll also get all the core features of the Fenix 5 range, including GPS, a heart rate monitor, multisport tracking and access to the Connect IQ app store. They also each have a full-color display and are water-resistant to 100 meters.

Battery life varies between them, with the Fenix 5S Plus getting up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 4 hours in GPS and music mode, the Fenix 5 Plus managing up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 8 hours in GPS and music mode, and the Fenix 5X Plus apparently capable of up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS and music mode.

Whatever watch you opt for you can choose between a PVD-coated stainless-steel bezel with silicone watch band, or a high-performing titanium bezel with a brushed titanium bracelet, and if you’re thinking this all sounds expensive, well, you’d be right, as prices range from £599.99 (around $800/AU$1,070) to £999.99 (roughly $1,325/AU$1,780).

If that’s not too steep you’ll be able to pick one up soon, as they should be hitting stores sometime later in June 2018.