Sega and Nintendo in violent game controversy

The Daily Mail, that bastion of frightened, petit bourgeois and mildly luddite Great British Values, has criticised Sega for making a game for the Nintendo Wii for adults.

Sega's MadWorld is claimed to be too violent for the Wii, according to Mail-favourite Mediawatch-UK.

Mediawatch-UK director John Beyer told The Daily Mail: "I hope the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) will view this with concern and decide it should not be granted a classification."

Mediawatch-UK is concerned Sega might "spoil the family fun image" of the Wii.

"What the rest of world does is up to them," added Beyer. "We need to ensure that modern and civilised values take priority rather than killing and maiming people.

"It seems a shame that the game's manufacturer have decided to exclusively release this game on the Wii."

Grumpy and frumpy

MadWorld – no doubt now dubbed 'the new Manhunt 2' at Daily Mail Towers – releases next year. We have contacted Sega and Nintendo for further comment on this latest teacup storm today. We expect resigned sighs and 'no comments' from the respective PRs later today.

For those not aware of the pressure group, spoof site Mediawatch.org.uk describes it as follows:

"MediaWatch-UK is a collective of grumpy old men and frumpy old women singularly dedicated to spoiling the fun of the rest of the British population… For members of the bigoted right wing press who are having trouble making up enough anti-gypsy and anti-asylum seeker stories to fill their pages, our press page contains a wide range of outraged and reactionary stories that you can seize on to."

TechRadar would humbly suggest that parents buying games for their younger offspring make sure to double check the BBFC and PEGI age-ratings on the box. If they are not able to do this, we would humbly suggest that they also stop having any further children.