No Man's Sky is finally finished

The ambitious space exploration game, No Man's Sky, is finally done. No Man's Sky has been in development for four years and had to deal with a delayed launch and legal battle over the game's name.

Sean Murray, the founder of development studio Hello Games, shared a picture on Twitter that showed his team celebrating with the finished version of No Man's Sky.

Image credit: Sean Murray | Twitter

No Man's Sky is one of the most anticipated games of 2016 because of how expansive its universe is. The game is procedurally generated, meaning an algorithm will shape the game's environments and events. This means no two players will ever experience the exact same gameplay. Hello Games estimates there will be over 18 quintillion planets in No Man's Sky's universe, which would take 5 billion years to explore.

Players will have to explore and survive the depths of space, bouncing from one planet to another. Every star in the night sky is a sun and solar system you can visit. You'll earn currency by uploading more and more data about different worlds to a database called The Atlas.

All players share the same universe in No Man's Sky, but that means it's extremely unlikely you'll ever run into another player in the game. The scope of its universe is that vast. This means the game will essentially be a single player game so don't expect to pair up with friends to conquer the universe.

The sky's the limit

No Man's Sky will hit PC and PlayStation 4 on August 9 in the US and August 10 in Europe, but there's still speculation about whether the game can and will be adapted to PlayStation's next generation consoles. Sony is releasing a slim version of its PlayStation 4 console and also a more powerful 4K-capable console code named PlayStation Neo in the near future.

There has also been speculation that No Man's Sky could be adapted to work with PlayStation VR, which will be released globally October 13. Hello Games experimented with other VR platforms like the Oculus Rift during production of the game, so it's easy to see why there's speculation of a PlayStation VR capable version.

Having No Man's Sky support PlayStation VR would definitely entice gamers to jump on the platform and it would make sense for the game to be PlayStation VR's flagship title. It'll also be interesting to see if No Man's Sky will support multiple VR platforms, including the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, since the game will be available on PC.