Football of Duty: Gridiron star becomes Black Ops 3 villain

The NFL's favorite Skittles-eating, Super Bowl-winning running back will play an important role in one of the biggest video games of the year, and I'm not talking about Madden.

ESPN reports that Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch will bring his likeness and acting skills (?) to the latest entry in the ubiquitous military shooter game Call of Duty, Black Ops 3. Playing a mercenary that works for an "underworld boss," Lynch was photographed with 16 cameras under the illumination of 6,280 LED lights to ensure his character was as close to Beast Mode as possible.

Lynch, an avid Call of Duty fan himself, is excited to be featured in the game, saying "You're shooting up everything but always fighting for a bigger picture. The whole game is Beast Mode."

Lynch joins an impressive list of celebrities who have lent their voices to the first-person shooter series, including Gary Oldman, Idris Elba, Bill Murray, Michael Rooker and Kevin Spacey. Lynch's character will be featured in the campaign, and if he brings just a fraction of his on-field energy to this game, it'll be a performance worth checking out.

ESPN released a minute-long video showcasing Marshawn Lynch's work with game developer Treyarch to make his character come to life on your console. But if you'd like more assurance of his gaming acumen, you can watch this video of he and Super Bowl 49 rival Rob Gronkowski fighting Mortal Kombat style on Conan.

Lead image credit ESPN

Via USA Today