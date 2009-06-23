E3 2009 'Game Critics Awards' announced

Who won E3? It is a question that is asked year-on-year by gamers and geeks worldwide. And each year it is answered by the definitive list of the 'Game Critics Awards' which have just been released following E3 2009 earlier this month.

The Game Critics Awards are compiled from and voted on by the editors of 29 of the world's leading and most-respected gaming publications and websites, ranging from our very own stable of mags and sites here at Future such as GamesRadar.com and The Official PlayStation Magazine through to leading blogs and sites such as Gamespot, IGN, Kotaku and 1UP.

But all you really want to know is, of course, which games won. Well, with no more filler copy, here is the list of winners in full:

Best of Show

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

(Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America for PlayStation 3)

Best Original Game

Scribblenauts

(5TH Cell/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment for Nintendo DS)



Best Console Game

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

(Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America for PlayStation 3)

Best PC Game

Star Wars: The Old Republic

(BioWare Austin/LucasArts)

Best Handheld Game

Scribblenauts

(5TH Cell/Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment for Nintendo DS)

Best Hardware/Peripheral

"Project Natal"

(Microsoft for Xbox 360)

Best Action Game

Modern Warfare 2

(Infinity Ward/Activision for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

(Naughty Dog/Sony Computer Entertainment America for PlayStation 3)

Best Role Playing Game

Mass Effect 2

(BioWare/Electronic Arts for Xbox 360, PC)

Best Racing Game

Split/Second

(Black Rock/Disney Interactive Studios for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC)

Best Sports Game

Fight Night Round 4

(EA Canada/EA Sports for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)



Best Fighting Game

Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars

(Eighting/Capcom for Nintendo Wii)

Best Strategy Game

Supreme Commander 2

(Gas Powered Games/Square-Enix for Xbox 360, PC)

Best Social/Casual/Puzzle

DJ Hero

(Freestyle/Red Octane/Activision for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii)

Best Online Multiplayer

Left 4 Dead 2

(Valve/EAP for Xbox 360, PC)

Via Kotaku