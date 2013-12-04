Quickflix finds its way onto the PS4

Quickflix has finally made it onto the PS4, following the launch in Australia on November 29.

It's no real surprise, really, as the Quickflix app is available on the PS3, though it is strange it wasn't a launch app for the next-gen console.

Entertainment apps on the PS4 remains a little sparse for Australian users, making Quickflix is a welcome addition alongside the usual VidZone, Music Unlimited and Video Unlimited apps.

Microsoft's Xbox One is currently leading the way in terms of entertainment apps, which already sports Quickflix, but also Twitch, TenPlay and SBS On Demand among others.

Still, we expect more entertainment apps to eventually make its way to the PS4.

