A Sonic the Hedgehog movie is being made, for some reason

In an apparent bid to destroy the last vestiges of humanity's good will towards the Sonic brand, Sega's President and CEO Hajime Satomi has revealed that the company is working on a film featuring the firm's mascot.

The future "yet another disappointing video game adaptation" was revealed in an interview with The World Folio. Satomi revealed that the film is being worked on by Sony Pictures, and that it will be a "live-action and animation hybrid". So perhaps something like G-Force.

Blue sky thinking

The CEO added that "we would like to expand our business into other entertainment areas beyond what we are currently involved", and to be fair this isn't a completely terrible idea. One of the reasons that Disney has been so successful as of late is because it has focused on buying up every intellectual property from your childhood and wringing every last drop out of the franchises. Presumably Sega Sammy Holdings (that's what Sega is called now), is hoping for some of the same magic to rub off on its own franchises.

If we had to speculate, we'd guess that the film will have a successful opening act before a continual series of disappointments later on, as increasing numbers of irritating characters are introduced, when all anyone really cares about is Sonic himself, and maybe Tails.

The film is due for release in 2018.