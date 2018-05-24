Meet the X-T100: Fujifilm's new entry-level mirrorless camera

After the leaked specs earlier this week, Fujifilm has officially taken the wraps off its new entry-level mirrorless camera, the X-T100.

The X-T100 shares many of the same internal features as the X-A5. This includes a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor (with the more standard bayer array, as opposed to the X-Trans design featured in higher-end X Series cameras) with an expanded ISO range from 100-51,200, 4K video capture at 15p, 6fps burst shooting and a 3.0-inch touchscreen.

While the X-A5 sports a tilt-angle display, the X-T100 features a new 3-way construction, which appears to offer a greater range of movement compared to the design enjoyed by both the X-T2 and X-H1. This sees the screen able to be tilted away from the body for either waist or raised shooting, while it can also be pulled outwards for those how fancy shooting selfies.

The other big change over the X-A5 is the arrival of a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF), with the 0.39-inch display featuring a 2.36-million dot resolution and a magnification of 0.62x.

Retro-inspired design

While many of the internal features are similar to the X-A5, the exterior design is much more closely linked to the X-T20. Featuring an anodized coated aluminum top cover, the X-T100 is available in dark silver, black, and champagne gold. While exterior controls are a little more streamlined than higher-end X Series camera, the X-T100 features three control dials on the top cover.

The X-T100 will be available as a kit with the XC15-45mm standard zoom lens in late June with pricing expected to be £619 - US and Australian pricing still to be confirmed.