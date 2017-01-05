Fujifilm goes graphite with X-T2 and X-Pro2

While Fujifilm isn't quite scaling the heights of its GFX 50S announcement at Photokina last year, it's still managed to announce two updates at CES 2017 that have certainly got us drooling.

While the new X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition and X-Pro2 Graphite Edition are identical to both existing models as far as the spec is concerned, Fujifilm has tinkered with the paint used to give both models a more premium finish.

The X-Pro2 Graphite Edition has benefitted from a multi-layer coating process, with Fujifilm increasing the amount of black pigment in the top coating to deliver a more rich metallic texture, while bundled with the camera will be a unique XF23mm f/2 R WR prime lens and hood that's been finished in the same color as the body.

The X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition, meanwhile, has been treated with a multi-layer coating that's triple baked – the bottom layer is a matte black undercoat that's applied to the magnesium top cover, and which Fujifilm claims delivers deeper blacks in the shadow areas.

The second layer uses thin-film multi-layer coating technology for a smooth finish, while the third layer is a clear varnish for a glossy finish.

Unlike the special edition X-Pro2, there's no bundled lens with the X-T2, but it will be supplied with a tailor-made premium leather strap, aluminum hotshoe cover and matching EF-X8 flash.

The X-Pro2 Graphite Edition will be priced at $2,299 / £2,149, while the X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition will be available for $1,799 / £1,649.

New rugged FinePix XP120

As well as the two special edition flagship X-series cameras, Fujifilm has also taken the wraps off a new rugged compact, the FinePix XP120.

Featuring a 16.4MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and 3.0-inch display, the XP120 is waterproof down to 65 feet / 20 metres, freeze-proof to 14°F / -10°C, and shockproof up to a drop height of 5.7 feet / 1.75 metres, as well as being dust-proof.

It also a features a 5x optical zoom lens, 1080p video capture and a burst mode of 10fps.

The XP120 will be priced at $229.99, with UK pricing still to be confirmed.