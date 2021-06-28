France vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch today's Euro 2020 match free and from anywhere

With Les Bleus yet to catch fire, France vs Switzerland in the first 2021 European Championships knock out stage looks like an intriguing matchup - are we due yet another surprise defeat today? Follow our guide to watch a France vs Switzerland live stream and follow the Euro 2020 knockout game from anywhere you are - including for free.

Two draws and a win proved enough for France to top the Group of Death, Didier Deschamps' team not exactly emerging with their reputation enhanced, but certainly carrying the aura of a unit that's going to be difficult to break down. They face a Switzerland side that burst into life in their final group game, Xherdan Shaqiri running riot in a rampaging 3-1 victory over Turkey.

France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 live stream Date: Monday, June 28 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: National Arena, Bucharest, Romania Free live streams: ITV Hub Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

There's no doubting the quality in France's ranks, but we're still waiting for the pieces to gel together. Karim Benzema can breathe easier after grabbing a brace against Portugal, but it's not quite happening for the team's leading light. This was supposed to be the Kylian Mbappé Euros, but PSG's superstar hasn't looked 100% fit and instead it's N'Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba who have shone brightest.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have momentum aplenty and nothing to lose. Their Powercube Shaqiri seems to always deliver on the big stage, and Breel Embolo is finally starting to show why he's generated so much excitement over the past five years.

They'll fancy their chances against the unconvincing Raphaël Varane and Presnel Kimpembe, and you can follow our guide below as we explain how to get a France vs Switzerland live stream and watch the knockout game from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

More great summer sport: see how to watch Olympics live stream

Free Euro 2020 live streams

The best thing about Euro 2020 is that every single game is being shown for free in the UK - with ITV airing the France vs Switzerland clash - and many are also being shown on free-to-air channels across Europe. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

UK - ITV and ITV Hub

France - TF1

Germany - ARD and ZDF

Spain - Mediaset

Italy - RAI

How to live stream France vs Switzerland from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub

(Image credit: M.Moira / Shutterstock.com)

How to watch a FREE France vs Switzerland live stream online in the UK

In the UK, France vs Switzerland is being shown on ITV (STV in Scotland), with kick-off set for 8pm BST. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, you can also live stream France vs Switzerland free by firing up ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch France vs Switzerland in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the France vs Switzerland game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream France vs Switzerland directly through the ESPN website. How to watch France vs Switzerland without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream France vs Switzerland in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, but be warned that you've got an extremely late night or early rise ahead if you plan to watch France vs Switzerland, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Tuesday morning. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch France vs Switzerland: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the France vs Switzerland game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a France vs Switzerland live stream, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand