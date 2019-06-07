France vs South Korea and opening ceremony live stream: watch Women's World Cup 2019 from anywhere

Mark the date - June 6 2019. When the history books recount the rise of Women's soccer, the start of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup may be seen as a sea change moment. First, there's the spectacle of an opening ceremony to enjoy, and then we move on to the tournament's first match - and you're in the right place to discover how to live stream France vs South Korea and the rest of the festivities, no matter where in the world you are.

Live stream France vs South Korea and opening ceremony - where and when It all gets going in Paris tonight - the famous old Parc des Princes (still home of Paris Saint-Germain) will be host to the razzmatazz of the opening ceremony first, and then the first 90 minutes of actual soccer. To the match itself first of all - that is due to kick-off today at 9pm local time (so 3pm ET, 12pm midday PT, 8pm BST). But if you'd also like to see the spectacle of the opening ceremony, which is set to feature popular French singer Jain, then tune in half-an-hour before kick-off.

France will be looking to take inspiration from their male counterparts' World Cup victory in Russia last year, and they enter their own tournament with high expectations. They're already ranked number 4 in the world (following a brilliant 3-1 win over the US in January), and that home-crowd advantage can surely only help. They are overwhelming favorites to open their account successfully in Paris, and a lot of eyes will be on exciting midfielder Kadidiatou Diani to turn on the style early doors.

While they'll be cheered enthusiastically from faraway supporters back at home, nobody is giving Korea much of a chance of making an impact at the 2019 World Cup. If you follow the Women's Super League in the UK, then you may recognise Chelsea midfielder Ji So-Yun. She'll need to put in an awesome performance to get the best from her teammates in Paris today.

Whether you're watching Women's soccer for the first time or you've been a fan for years, you've come to the right place to find out how to live stream France vs South Korea at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup - no matter where on Earth you are.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

For devotees to Women's soccer, you won't want to miss a minute of the 2019 FIFA World Cup. For broadcaster details in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand keep on scrolling down this page.

But if you try to access those streams (or any other domestic coverage) from overseas, you'll soon be tackled by a geo-restriction. Meaning you won't be able to watch. At least not without either compromising your security with a dodgy, illegal stream or by installing a VPN and relocating your laptop or mobile IP address back to one in your home country.

How to watch France vs South Korea: US live stream

Just as it did for the men's World Cup last year, Fox Sport is your go-to destination for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup live streaming (or Telemundo and Universo for Spanish). There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. The match itself starts at 3pm ET, 12pm midday. Cord cutter and no interest in getting cable? We hear you...well FuboTV is looking like a strong option - you can get a free trial and it's showing the soccer in 4K, too. Or you could try any of the other following services...

And don't forget that using a VPN is the best way to watch if you want to catch your domestic coverage from abroad.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

It's a CTV/TSN situation for Canadian viewers for this tournament. That includes the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. Don't feel like you have to miss out if you're outside Canada either, as downloading a VPN will enable to watch that CTV coverage from absolutely anywhere.

How to stream France vs South Korea live in the UK

UK football fans will be delighted to hear that free-to-air BBC has the rights to show all the games of this year's World Cup, and the opening ceremony and match are being shown on BBC One itself. That also means the option to watch online with BBC iPlayer. Tune in tonight from 7pm BST. Outside the UK for this one but still want to watch the BBC coverage? Then we'd suggest getting yourself a VPN and connecting a server in England.

How to watch France vs South Korea: live stream in Australia

Hooray! Free-to-air station SBS has the first throws of the 2019 Women's World Cup to watch (as well as all Matildas games and the latter stage matches). The service's World Game website and app will also be streaming all SBS matches live, meaning you can access coverage on laptops and mobiles, too, with the match kicking off at 5am AEST. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch France vs South Korea: New Zealand live stream