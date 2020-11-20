For Black Friday, you can save $200 on the Razer Blade – and get a free gaming mouse

The Razer Blade is cited as the MacBook Pro of gaming laptops a lot, and for good reason. It's beautiful, goes fast, and has a ridiculously good trackpad. And, right now, not only can you save a good chunk of change on the thing, but you get a nice little bonus, too. Not in the US? We included some Razer Blade 15 deals down below, no matter where you are.

This early Black Friday deal will get you $200 off a high-end model of the Razer Blade 15, packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super. However, the cherry on the top of this laptop deal is the 300Hz 1080p display, which is going to be music to the ears of any esports player.

Razer Blade 15: $2,999 $2,799 at Razer

The Razer Blade 15 is the pinnacle of premium gaming laptops, with a lush design, speedy components and now a 300Hz display. And, for Black Friday, not only can you save $200, but you get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, one of the best gaming mice, for free.View Deal

That's not all: you're also going to get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate, an amazing wireless gaming mouse that costs $169 on its own. So, when you combine that with the $200 off the list price of this all-out gaming laptop, you're really saving close to $400 total. Because, let's be honest: this is a gaming laptop, you're going to want to pair it with a gaming mouse anyway.

Still, at $2,799, the Razer Blade 15 is far from a cheap or even affordable gaming laptop. This is a luxury gaming laptop through and through, but if that's what you're after, you really can't go wrong.

We've used that 1080p 300Hz display, and we promise: it's pretty amazing stuff, especially if you want to play some Doom Eternal to wind down. And, if you're not in the US, don't worry, we included our exclusive price comparison tool down below, so you can get a great deal, no matter where you are.

Here are the best Black Friday laptop deals