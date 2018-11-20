Everything we know about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro so far

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in February this year, and it was a smartphone to beat. So how will the Redmi Note 6 Pro, set to launch in India on November 22, better that?

The Note 6 Pro reportedly boasts of some major updates to the camera and display, but the company has remained tight-lipped about improvements to the processor and battery.

Features and specs

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro includes a dual front camera setup, a bigger display with a notch, and AI-based features. It is a 6.26-inch full-HD + IPS LCD fullscreen display, with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixel, and a maximum brightness of 500 units. It features a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen to body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display on the Note 6 Pro is incrementally larger than the Note 5 Pro- the latter had a 5.99-inch full-HD + display panel with 1080x2160 pixels resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio, and a brightness of only 450 units.

The Note 5 Pro had no mention of certification upon launch, but the Note 6 Pro is certified by P2i, which is known for its liquid repellent nanotechnology. In simple terms, the certification is assurance that the Redmi Note 6 Pro can withstand run-of-the-mill splashes and splatters pretty well. Don’t go dropping it in the pool, though, since it doesn’t have any IP-rating for water/dust resistance.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. This version of the company’s OS brings to the table a full-screen gesture-based experience, a new user interface, a natural sound system, and several revamped system apps. Like previous MIUI-based smartphones, the MIUI 10 also has a number of customizations, proprietary apps, and supplementary features.

There is a Security app which has functions like RAM cleaner, security scanner, data usage overview, battery manager, and more. Other pre-loaded apps include Amazon Shopping, Netflix, BHIM ABPB, Daily hunt and Sharechat, among others.

Camera in focus

The one major update in the Note 6 Pro is the dual front camera for portrait selfies- uncommon in most budget smartphones. It features four cameras, two in front and two at the back. At the front are a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, coupled with a 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities. Much like the Note 5 Pro, the back of the phone has a 12Mp primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0.

Two of a kind

The Note 6 Pro launched in Thailand with only a single 4GB/64 GB variant. However, Xiaomi has revealed that two variants will be launched in India. The second model will be a 6GB/64GB storage variant, which makes both identical to the models available to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The processor and battery are both the same as the Note 5 Pro as well- the 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, that claims to last for up to 2 days on a single charge.

Right now, there is no word on when the phone will receive the Android 9.0 Pie update. The phone’s launch price has not been revealed either, but it will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com from November 23, 12 noon IST, the day after the India launch event.