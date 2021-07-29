Eventing live stream: how to watch Olympics equestrian free online and anywhere

The equestrian answer to the triathlon, Eventing is the ultimate test of a horse and rider's skill, as they look to shine across three disciplines: the artistry of dressage, the sheer glee of cross country, and eventually the control of show jumping. And to make the stakes even higher, every individual performance counts towards the team's chances of grabbing gold. Read on as we explain how to get an Eventing live stream and watch 2020 Olympics equestrian online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

The new format promises thrills and spills aplenty, as one mistake could not only ruin a rider's chances, but also the hopes of the entire team. The aim, therefore, is to make as few mistakes as possible, as each slip-up carries a costly penalty.

Germany are by far and away the most successful team in Olympics equestrian history, but Team GB are shaping up as the strongest collective in Eventing.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Jung is the front-runner for individual supremacy, but Team GB's Laura Collett, Tom McEwan and Oliver Townend are being hotly tipped as the best trio, now that Chris Burton has withdrawn for Australia.

Read on for all you need to know to watch Eventing online and live stream Olympics equestrian action from anywhere.

Olympics Eventing schedule and times

Friday, July 30

Eventing Dressage Team/Individual (session 1/3)

- 8.30am JST / 12.30am BST / 9.30am AEST / 7.30pm ET* / 4.30pm PT* (*Thu)

- 8.30am JST / 12.30am BST / 9.30am AEST / 7.30pm ET* / 4.30pm PT* (*Thu) Eventing Dressage Team/Individual (session 2/3)

- 5.30pm JST / 9.30am BST / 6.30pm AEST / 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT

Saturday, July 31

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual (session 3/3)

- 8.30am JST / 12.30am BST / 9.30am AEST / 7.30pm ET* / 4.30pm PT* (*Fri)

Sunday, August 1

Eventing Cross Country Team/Individual

- 7.45am JST / 11.45pm BST* / 8.45am AEST / 6.45pm ET* / 3.45pm PT* (*Sat)

Monday, August 2

Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier

- 5pm JST / 9am BST / 6pm AEST / 4am ET / 1am PT

- 5pm JST / 9am BST / 6pm AEST / 4am ET / 1am PT Eventing Individual Show Jumping Final

- 8.45pm JST / 12.45pm BST / 9.45pm AEST / 7.45am ET / 4.45am PT

More horseplay: how to watch equestrian at Olympics 2020

Who has a free Olympics Eventing live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the Eventing, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, though the broadcaster's coverage varies, and it isn't 100% clear which of the Eventing action it will be showing.

How to watch Eventing from outside your country

You should be able to find an Eventing live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the iPlayer or Discovery+/Eurosport

How to watch Olympics Eventing in the UK

In previous years, all the Olympic action you could handle would have been on the BBC, but coverage has been scaled back in 2021 and the schedules suggest it's unlikely to be showing a great deal of the Eventing (although we'd suggest double checking on the online BBC iPlayer schedule first). Discovery+ and Eurosport are, therefore, your best options for watching the Eventing, along with all the rest of the Olympics equestrian action. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

Related: how to watch British Lions tour of South Africa

How to watch Eventing: live stream Olympics equestrian FREE in Australia

You can watch all of the Eventing action for FREE in Australia, thanks to the 7plus streaming service. The full schedule is listed above, but the first session is set to get underway at 9.30am AEST on Friday morning. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics Eventing: FREE live stream in Canada

Anyone based in Canada can watch all of the Olympics Eventing action through CBC Sports. All of the sessions are being shown through the CBC's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. If you're really lucky, some of the action may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double check there before you sign up to anything. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Olympics Eventing in the US