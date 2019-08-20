EuroHockey Championship 2019 live stream: how to watch every game from anywhere

The 2019 EuroHockey Championship is here meaning the chance for teams to automatically qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The pressure is on and the defending champions Netherlands will be in it to retain that title. You're in the right place to find out how to watch the hockey fun with TechRadar's 2019 EuroHockey Championship live stream guide - it doesn't even matter where in the world you are.

EuroHockey Championship 2019 - where and when The 17th EuroHockey Championship is taking place in Antwerp, Belgium. The event runs from August 16 to 25 with the men's final on Saturday, August 24 at 8.30pm local time (7.30pm BST) and the women's final on Sunday, August 25 at 4pm local time (3pm BST).

While Netherlands took the EuroHockey Championship title last year for the fifth time, it's Germany that could be a real threat having won the most as eight times champion. But with sixteen teams representing 10 countries across the men's and women's tournaments it's still anybody's title for the taking.

This year Netherlands, England, and Belgium women's teams are all looking strong and are expected to qualify for the semi-finals. While Belgium and Netherlands are in the same group, A; it's Germany, Ireland, Belarus and England in group B. Spain, also in group A, is looking strong but with a tough group it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Want to see it yourself? You can, no matter where you are, using a EuroHockey Championship live stream and this guide. Read on to find out how.

How to live stream every EuroHockey Championship 2019 game

This year all 40 of the games will be available to watch via EuroHockey TV. This is available via an Event Pass which will cost you €9.99 (around £9.15) and will feature commentary from Nick Irvine. Not only do you get all games libe in HDbut highlights from the games to enjoy later.

It's worth noting that the service's coverage will be blocked in Belgium, where the hockey will be aired on Eleven Sports.

Live stream EuroHockey Championship 2019 in the UK for FREE:

Good old aunty Beeb will be broadcasting EuroHockey Championship 2019 for free (assuming you have a TV Licence, of course). That means you can watch games featuring England, Wales and Scotland via the BBC iPlayer so you can enjoy it online and on mobile via the iPlayer app.

The BBC will also broadcast the semi-finals, bronze medal and final matches online. If England reaches the final the BBC plans to show live coverage on one of its main TV channels.

Outside the UK this week? Fear not, as you can follow our instructions above to use a VPN and watch as if you were back in blighty. So that means no need to miss out on the home nations teams' efforts without being stopped by geo-blocking.