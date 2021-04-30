Euro 2020 live stream: dates, teams and how to watch every game online from anywhere

The countdown to the 2020 European Championship is well and truly on. And five years on from Portugal's mind-boggling triumph over France in Paris - a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo memorably took on coaching duties after an early injury - it's time for Europe's footballing giants to go toe-to-toe again. Read on to find out how to watch a Euro 2020 live stream from anywhere.
The European Championship is a tournament that always seems to exceed expectations, producing iconic incidents and shocks galore.
Dates: June 11 - July 11, 2021
Free Euro 2020 live stream: BBC iPlayer | ITV Hub
Global live streams: ESPN/ABC via FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
Van Basten's volley in '88, Denmark winning it all after not even qualifying in '92, the dentist chair and Suker's lob in '96, Trezeguet's golden goal in '00, Greece's '04 immortals, David Villa lighting up '08, Iceland humiliating England in '16.
Just a handful of magical moments and performances from tournaments past, and the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo in what could be his final European Championship, are poised to write their own stories into Euros folklore.
Incredibly, reigning champions Portugal have found themselves in the Group of Death with fellow tournament favorites France and Germany, though there is a chance that all three teams could still qualify for the knockout phase.
Adding another layer of excitement in case it was needed, this will also be the first Euros to make use of VAR, and we all know how that's going to go... Here's how to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere - starting with how to watch every game of the European Championship for FREE in the UK.
- Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream
How to watch Euro 2020 from outside your country
Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Euro 2020 online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.
This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.
Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
How to watch a FREE Euro 2020 live stream online in the UK
The great news for football fans based in the UK is that, as ever, you can watch Euro 2020 FREE online for every single game of the tournament!
Coverage is being split equally between the BBC and ITV, and both broadcasters will show the final.
The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.
If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up), you can easily get a free Euro 2020 live stream on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites or mobile apps - just make sure you possess a valid TV license.
Not in the UK for Euro 2020? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.
How to watch a FREE Euro 2020 live stream in the US
ESPN and ABC are providing comprehensive coverage of Euro 2020 in the US. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.
Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.
It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - after you take advantage of its FREE FuboTV trial offer, of course.
However, since ESPN is showing the majority of Euro 2020 matches - 46 out of 51! - another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month.
New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.
How to watch Euro 2020 soccer in Australia
In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.
Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.
How to watch Euro 2020: live stream soccer in Canada
Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch Euro 2020 on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.
Better still, these channels will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.
The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not.
Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.
And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.
How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand
The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.
Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined above to access their service of choice just like they would at home.
Euro 2020 fixtures and schedule
All times BST.
GROUP STAGE (June 11-23)
Friday, June 11
- 8pm - Turkey vs Italy
Saturday, June 12
- 2pm - Wales vs Switzerland
- 5pm - Denmark vs Finland
- 8pm - Belgium vs Russia
Sunday, June 13
- 2pm - England vs Croatia
- 5pm - Austria vs North Macedonia
- 8pm - Netherlands vs Ukraine
Monday, June 14
- 2pm - Scotland vs Czech Republic
- 5pm - Poland vs Slovakia
- 8pm - Spain vs Sweden
Tuesday, June 15
- 5pm - Hungary vs Portugal
- 8pm - France vs Germany
Wednesday, June 16
- 2pm - Finland vs Russia
- 5pm - Turkey vs Wales
- 8pm - Italy vs Switzerland
Thursday, June 17
- 2pm - Ukraine vs North Macedonia
- 5pm - Denmark vs Belgium
- 8pm - Netherlands vs Austria
Friday, June 18
- 2pm - Sweden vs Slovakia
- 5pm - Croatia vs Czech Republic
- 8pm - England vs Scotland
Saturday, June 19
- 2pm - Hungary vs France
- 5pm - Portugal vs Germany
- 8pm - Spain vs Poland
Sunday, June 20
- 5pm - Italy vs Wales
- 5pm - Switzerland vs Turkey
Monday, June 21
- 5pm - North Macedonia vs Netherlands
- 5pm - Ukraine vs Austria
- 8pm - Russia vs Denmark
- 8pm - Finland vs Belgium
Tuesday, June 22
- 8pm - Czech Republic vs England
- 8pm - Croatia vs Scotland
Wednesday, June 23
- 5pm - Slovakia vs Spain
- 5pm - Sweden vs Poland
- 8pm - Germany vs Hungary
- 8pm - Portugal vs France
KNOCKOUT STAGE (June 26 - July 11)
Saturday, June 26
- 5pm - 2A vs 2B (Round of 16)
- 8pm - 1A vs 2C (Round of 16)
Sunday, June 27
- 5pm - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Round of 16)
- 8pm - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Round of 16)
Monday, June 28
- 5pm - 2D vs 2E (Round of 16)
- 8pm - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Round of 16)
Tuesday, June 29
- 5pm - 1D vs 2F (Round of 16)
- 8pm - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Round of 16)
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, July 2
- 5pm - Quarter-Final 1
- 8pm - Quarter-Final 2
Saturday, July 3
- 5pm - Quarter-Final 3
- 8pm - Quarter-Final 4
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday, July 6
- 8pm - Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1
Wednesday, July 7
- 8pm - Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3
EURO 2020 FINAL
8pm, Sunday, July 11
Will Euro 2020 happen?
Unless something drastic happens between now and June 11, Euro 2020 will go ahead.
It's already been delayed by a year, but since the tournament's postponement in March 2020, both domestic and international football competitions have restarted successfully.
Euro 2020 format: how does it work?
The European Championship was expanded from 16 teams to 24 for Euro 2016, and the same format is in place for Euro 2020.
The teams are split into six groups of four, which were loosely dictated by each nation's performances in qualifying.
Each team plays the other teams in its group once, and the top two in each group automatically qualify for the knockout stages. However, of the six teams that finish third in their group standings, the four strongest also go through.
The knockout phase begins with the Round of 16, followed by the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and, eventually, the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday, July 11.
Who has qualified for Euro 2020 and who are the favorites?
Even without the injured Eden Hazard, Belgium are amongst the Euro 2020 favorites. In Kevin de Bruyne they have the best midfielder in the world, and numerous top-class options in every position on the pitch. Is this the year their Golden Generation delivers?
Similar things can be said about reigning Euro champions Portugal, and reigning World Cup champions France. Both nations have an embarrassment of talent at their disposal, beyond the superstar names of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Spain, Germany and England should also be considered serious contenders, though all three nations have struggled to get the balance of their team right in the lead-up to the tournament.
Group A
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Wales
Group B
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- Russia
Group C
- Austria
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Ukraine
Group D
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- England
- Scotland
Group E
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Sweden
Group F
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- Portugal
Where is Euro 2020 being held?
Euro 2020 is the first European Championship to be held at different venues across the continent, rather than one host nation.
It was a controversial choice that was made before the pandemic, but by some quirk of fate it might pay off, as it could allow fans local to different host cities to attend games without having to travel across borders.
London's Wembley Stadium will host eight games, including both semi-finals and the final. The Euro 2020 venues are as follows:
- Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
- Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain
- Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia
- Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan
- Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
- Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
- Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary
- Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania
- Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Wembley Stadium, London, England
Who won Euro 2016?
Portugal did to France at Euro 2016 what Greece did to Portugal in 2004, shocking the tournament hosts with a 1-0 victory in the final.
Not only were Les Bleus heavily favoured before the game, but Portugal lost their talisman and star player Cristiano Ronaldo to injury in the 25th minute.
France dominated the match but Portugal held on to force extra-time, during which they exploded into life, hitting the crossbar and being denied by Hugo Lloris, before substitute Eder, who had until recently been playing for Swansea, curled a daisy-cutter into the bottom corner from 25 yards.