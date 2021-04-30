Euro 2020 live stream: dates, teams and how to watch every game online from anywhere

The countdown to the 2020 European Championship is well and truly on. And five years on from Portugal's mind-boggling triumph over France in Paris - a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo memorably took on coaching duties after an early injury - it's time for Europe's footballing giants to go toe-to-toe again. Read on to find out how to watch a Euro 2020 live stream from anywhere.

The European Championship is a tournament that always seems to exceed expectations, producing iconic incidents and shocks galore.

Van Basten's volley in '88, Denmark winning it all after not even qualifying in '92, the dentist chair and Suker's lob in '96, Trezeguet's golden goal in '00, Greece's '04 immortals, David Villa lighting up '08, Iceland humiliating England in '16.

Just a handful of magical moments and performances from tournaments past, and the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne, Harry Kane and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo in what could be his final European Championship, are poised to write their own stories into Euros folklore.

Incredibly, reigning champions Portugal have found themselves in the Group of Death with fellow tournament favorites France and Germany, though there is a chance that all three teams could still qualify for the knockout phase.

Adding another layer of excitement in case it was needed, this will also be the first Euros to make use of VAR, and we all know how that's going to go... Here's how to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere - starting with how to watch every game of the European Championship for FREE in the UK.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

How to watch Euro 2020 from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Euro 2020 online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a FREE Euro 2020 live stream online in the UK

The great news for football fans based in the UK is that, as ever, you can watch Euro 2020 FREE online for every single game of the tournament! Coverage is being split equally between the BBC and ITV, and both broadcasters will show the final. The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up), you can easily get a free Euro 2020 live stream on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites or mobile apps - just make sure you possess a valid TV license. Not in the UK for Euro 2020? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch a FREE Euro 2020 live stream in the US

ESPN and ABC are providing comprehensive coverage of Euro 2020 in the US. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV. It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - after you take advantage of its FREE FuboTV trial offer, of course. However, since ESPN is showing the majority of Euro 2020 matches - 46 out of 51! - another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Euro 2020 soccer in Australia

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Euro 2020: live stream soccer in Canada

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch Euro 2020 on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Better still, these channels will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined above to access their service of choice just like they would at home.

Euro 2020 fixtures and schedule

All times BST.

GROUP STAGE (June 11-23)

Friday, June 11

8pm - Turkey vs Italy

Saturday, June 12

2pm - Wales vs Switzerland

5pm - Denmark vs Finland

8pm - Belgium vs Russia

Sunday, June 13

2pm - England vs Croatia

5pm - Austria vs North Macedonia

8pm - Netherlands vs Ukraine

Monday, June 14

2pm - Scotland vs Czech Republic

5pm - Poland vs Slovakia

8pm - Spain vs Sweden

Tuesday, June 15

5pm - Hungary vs Portugal

8pm - France vs Germany

Wednesday, June 16

2pm - Finland vs Russia

5pm - Turkey vs Wales

8pm - Italy vs Switzerland

Thursday, June 17

2pm - Ukraine vs North Macedonia

5pm - Denmark vs Belgium

8pm - Netherlands vs Austria

Friday, June 18

2pm - Sweden vs Slovakia

5pm - Croatia vs Czech Republic

8pm - England vs Scotland

Saturday, June 19

2pm - Hungary vs France

5pm - Portugal vs Germany

8pm - Spain vs Poland

Sunday, June 20

5pm - Italy vs Wales

5pm - Switzerland vs Turkey

Monday, June 21

5pm - North Macedonia vs Netherlands

5pm - Ukraine vs Austria

8pm - Russia vs Denmark

8pm - Finland vs Belgium

Tuesday, June 22

8pm - Czech Republic vs England

8pm - Croatia vs Scotland

Wednesday, June 23

5pm - Slovakia vs Spain

5pm - Sweden vs Poland

8pm - Germany vs Hungary

8pm - Portugal vs France

KNOCKOUT STAGE (June 26 - July 11)

Saturday, June 26

5pm - 2A vs 2B (Round of 16)

8pm - 1A vs 2C (Round of 16)

Sunday, June 27

5pm - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Round of 16)

8pm - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Round of 16)

Monday, June 28

5pm - 2D vs 2E (Round of 16)

8pm - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Round of 16)

Tuesday, June 29

5pm - 1D vs 2F (Round of 16)

8pm - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Round of 16)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, July 2

5pm - Quarter-Final 1

8pm - Quarter-Final 2

Saturday, July 3

5pm - Quarter-Final 3

8pm - Quarter-Final 4

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday, July 6

8pm - Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1

Wednesday, July 7

8pm - Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3

EURO 2020 FINAL

8pm, Sunday, July 11

(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Will Euro 2020 happen?

Unless something drastic happens between now and June 11, Euro 2020 will go ahead.

It's already been delayed by a year, but since the tournament's postponement in March 2020, both domestic and international football competitions have restarted successfully.

Euro 2020 format: how does it work?

The European Championship was expanded from 16 teams to 24 for Euro 2016, and the same format is in place for Euro 2020.

The teams are split into six groups of four, which were loosely dictated by each nation's performances in qualifying.

Each team plays the other teams in its group once, and the top two in each group automatically qualify for the knockout stages. However, of the six teams that finish third in their group standings, the four strongest also go through.

The knockout phase begins with the Round of 16, followed by the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and, eventually, the Euro 2020 Final on Sunday, July 11.

Who has qualified for Euro 2020 and who are the favorites?

Even without the injured Eden Hazard, Belgium are amongst the Euro 2020 favorites. In Kevin de Bruyne they have the best midfielder in the world, and numerous top-class options in every position on the pitch. Is this the year their Golden Generation delivers?

Similar things can be said about reigning Euro champions Portugal, and reigning World Cup champions France. Both nations have an embarrassment of talent at their disposal, beyond the superstar names of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain, Germany and England should also be considered serious contenders, though all three nations have struggled to get the balance of their team right in the lead-up to the tournament.

Group A

Italy

Switzerland

Turkey

Wales

Group B

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Russia

Group C

Austria

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Group D

Croatia

Czech Republic

England

Scotland

Group E

Poland

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Group F

France

Germany

Hungary

Portugal

(Image credit: Future)

Where is Euro 2020 being held?

Euro 2020 is the first European Championship to be held at different venues across the continent, rather than one host nation.

It was a controversial choice that was made before the pandemic, but by some quirk of fate it might pay off, as it could allow fans local to different host cities to attend games without having to travel across borders.

London's Wembley Stadium will host eight games, including both semi-finals and the final. The Euro 2020 venues are as follows:

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wembley Stadium, London, England

Who won Euro 2016?

Portugal did to France at Euro 2016 what Greece did to Portugal in 2004, shocking the tournament hosts with a 1-0 victory in the final.

Not only were Les Bleus heavily favoured before the game, but Portugal lost their talisman and star player Cristiano Ronaldo to injury in the 25th minute.

France dominated the match but Portugal held on to force extra-time, during which they exploded into life, hitting the crossbar and being denied by Hugo Lloris, before substitute Eder, who had until recently been playing for Swansea, curled a daisy-cutter into the bottom corner from 25 yards.