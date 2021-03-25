England vs San Marino live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier online

Having failed to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals during the last international break, Gareth Southgate's Lions will be looking to get back on track tonight against European football's perennial strugglers. Read on for your full guide to getting an England vs San Marino live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier where it's being shown exclusively in the US on ESPN Plus.

England vs San Marino live stream Date: Thursday, March 25 Kick-off: 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT Venue: Wembley, London (England) Live stream: exclusively on ESPN Plus

England couldn't have asked for a softer start for their bid to reach next year's tournament in Qatar as they face the worst-ranked team in FIFA's world rankings. San Marino have famously never won a competitive football match, with the nation's single victory coming with a 1–0 win over Liechtenstein in a friendly match back in 2004.

While Franco Varrella's side managed to pick up a couple of points in their Nations League campaign after holding Gibraltar and Liechtenstein to goalless draws, they'll be playing for little more than pride here and a score line under five goals will likely be seen as a major achievement for the micro state.

With Robert Lewandowski's Poland coming up, there are far bigger challenges ahead for England, but Southgate will be hoping for a professional performance from his players here as he looks to build confidence and perhaps experiment with his line up. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could make his first start for his country, while the recalled Jesse Lingard will be looking to replicate his scintillating West Ham form on the international stage.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch England vs San Marino online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier wherever you are right now.

England vs San Marino live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

ESPN has the rights to the UEFA side of the World Cup qualifiers in the US, and the great news is that every quarter-final match will be shown live on its ESPN Plus streaming service. England vs San Marino kicks off at 3.45pm ET/12.45pm PT. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle.