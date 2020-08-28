England vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch the T20 cricket series from anywhere

Following a thrilling Test series, England and Pakistan are now facing off in a three-match T20 international series at Old Trafford. While the T20 World Cup in India may now be 14 months away, preparations are already beginning in earnest, and this trio of matches should provide an excellent early insight into what the chances of these two teams have of winning the tournament. Follow our guide as we explain how you can get an England vs Pakistan live stream and watch all of the T20 cricket action online from wherever you are right now.

England vs Pakistan T20 series This three-game T20 series will be played at Old Trafford on Friday August 28, Sunday August 30, and Tuesday September 1.The first and last are day/night games scheduled to start at 6pm BST, while the second is an afternoon start at 2.30pm BST - starts of 10.30pm and 6.30pm PKT, respectively - where you can watch England vs Pakistan FREE on PTV Sports! Fans abroad need only use a VPN to watch the coverage they normally would at home, be it Sky or PTV.

There's work to be done for Eoin Morgan's England side, following a far from convincing showing during the recent ODIs against Ireland. The home side have nevertheless won their previous four T20 series in a row, seeing off New Zealand and then South Africa during the winter, followed by wins in Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Babar Azam will lead the tourists, alongside familiar faces Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's side for this series is something of a transitional one, undergoing a major overhaul, and key to the visitors chance will be a new-look seam attack featuring highly-rated teenager Nassem Shah - set for his international debut in the format.

Read on as we explain how to watch an England vs Pakistan live stream and catch all the action from this T20 series from anywhere - including for FREE in Pakistan where it's on PTV Sports.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 cricket from outside your country

Fans of white ball cricket in the UK, Pakistan, Australia and the US can read on for details of how to watch all this summer's England vs Pakistan T20 action. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

How to get a FREE England vs Pakistan live stream: watch the T20 series on PTV in Pakistan

The T20I series between England and Pakistan will be live on both Sony Ten and the state-owned PTV Sports. This is absolutely fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, no sign-up or registration required. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to watch every over without paying a penny. Play starts at 10.30pm PKT for the opening and final games, and it's a 6.30pm PKT for the second match of the series.

England vs Pakistan live stream: watch the T20 series online in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including this T20I series between England and Pakistan . If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day or £25 a month - the Monthly Pass being the ONLY way to go for cricket fans with three T20i between England and Pakistan set to take place over the coming days. In addition, you'll get loads of live football matches, PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, NBA basketball, and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins at 5.30pm BST on Sky Sports Cricket for the day/night games on Friday and Tuesday, with a 5.30pm start on the channel for Sunday's second match.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan and watch the T20I series in Australia

For those Down Under, Fox Sports is generally the place to watch cricket. Bizarrely, as it's a pay TV channel, this is actually great news for cord-cutters, as it means that streaming service Kayo Sports will be offering end-to-end England vs Pakistan coverage without the need to take out a contract. Kayo is also significantly cheaper, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but this means you can get it for peanuts by splitting a subscription with friends or family - and if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above. Play is set to begin at 3am AEST on Saturday morning for the first game, 11.30pm AEST on Sunday for the second match and 3am AEST on Wednesday morning for the final game.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 series: get a cricket live stream in the US

For white ball fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the series. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. The first ball will be bowled at 1pm ET/10am PT on Friday and Tuesday, with the action set to start at the earlier time of 9.30am ET/6.30am for Sunday's second game.

How to watch England T20 cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing this T20 international series. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. While the postponed of the T20 World Cup this autumn means the Black Caps have no scheduled matches on the horizon, a number of players are expected to participate in the IPL when that starts in September.