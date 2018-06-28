England vs Belgium live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream England vs Belgium - when and where This World Cup 2018 Group G game sees England vs Belgium at the Kaliningrad Stadium. It's today's late game at Russia 2018, so 9pm local time. That's 7pm BST or 6pm if you're reading this in Brussels. Elsewhere, you'll need to tune in at 2pm ET, 11am PT or 4am AEST in Australia.

Thanks to a great start for both, England and Belgium have already qualified for the next round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018 and the pressure is somewhat off. But the ramifications of the England vs Belgium result are massive. In theory, topping the group should mean an easier passage through to the quarter-finals. But there's a school of thought that also suggests that losing this game and coming second could put that team into the easier side of the Russia 2018 knockout brackets.

So let us explain why you won't want to miss a England vs Belgium live stream. For starters, from a neutral's perspective, England and Belgium are both looking like true contenders for this 2018 FIFA World Cup. Both have already scored bucket loads of goals (thanks to Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and some awful defending) and this will be both teams' first proper test at Russia 2018. And the electric Jamie Vardy's always interesting to watch.

Keep reading to discover how to live stream England vs Belgium - and, indeed, every World Cup 2018 match - no matter where in the world you are. Below we’ll tell you exactly how to watch on your TV, mobile device and it doesn't have to cost you a thing.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream England vs Belgum live in the UK

This will be ITV's first England game of the World Cup 2018 campaign. We're guessing you probably know this by now, but kick-off is at 7pm BST and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices. If you're out of the country, on your summer hols perhaps (what were you thinking?) and want to get the UK broadcast, then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

How to watch England vs Belgium: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's 2pm ET / 11am PT kick-off for England vs Belgium. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to live stream Belgium vs England in Canada

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Belgium: live stream in Australia

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS now has the rights to show all of the World Cup 2018 group games, too. Not so great news - in the AEST time zone, kick-off is at 4am. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs Belgium: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country.

