Save 40% on a Black and Decker drill and tool kit with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday isn't just a great time to find savings on tech. Appliances and tools also get significant savings, and right now, Amazon has a Black and Decker 34-piece drill and tool kit discounted as one of its lightning sales. It'd make an ideal holiday gift for a parent who enjoys home improvement, rather than preferring to sit in their underpants playing the Switch like we do.

This isn't quite the lowest we've seen this particular unit for in 2019, but it's pretty close. Since this is an Amazon lightning deal, you can only get it for a limited time.

Black and Decker 20V MAX Drill & Home Tool Kit $89.99 $53.99 at Amazon

40% is discounted from this 34-piece drill kit, which should help with all those household chores. The variety of tools included means it's pretty versatile for DIY jobs, and the 11-position clutch is designed to offer as much precision as possible. View Deal

The 34 accessories mean you can drill precisely into a variety of different surfaces, and the manufacturer pegs the battery life at 24 hours, which should be enough to tackle those difficult household tasks. You've also got an 11-position clutch, to ensure the most precise drilling possible.