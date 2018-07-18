du offering free movies and music with data SIM offer

Du is offering its customers free movies and music, when they sign up for one of their new data SIM offers. For a limited time only new and existing customers can get a six month subscription to video streaming service WAVO and twelve month subscription to music streaming service Anghami.

The offer is only available on du’s 10GB and above data-only SIM plans that start from AED149 per month for current customers on du’s Smart or Emirati plans and AED 179 per month for new customers. There’s a 50GB option for more data hungry users starting at AED 279 per month for Smart or Emirati plan users and AED 379 for new customers.

All du’s data SIM plans come with 12 month contracts with options to add-on devices like the 32GB iPad for an additional AED 70 per month. You can subscribe to this offer through du’s retail shops across UAE.

If you’re prone to using your phone or tablet as a portable TV or streaming device while out and about then opting for a data-only SIM that comes with a streaming service might be the way to go. But if your data usage is on the lower side, you might want to opt for a cheaper data plan and get a separate subscription for the streaming service of your choice.