Download of the day – Splashy

Splashy, created by Tomislav Čukelj, is a brilliant little tool for Windows, Mac and Linux that automatically using beautiful pictures from Unsplash – our favorite public domain stock photography site.

Unsplash is a cut above most public domain stock image sites, and all the pictures in its archive have been released into the public domain by skilled photographers with a real passion for their craft.

Splashy lets you take your pick from the site's various carefully curated categories, and change how often the photo changes.

It's a simple idea neatly executed, and brings a touch of the unexpected to your day. The download is tiny too, so there's no reason not to try it.

Download here: Splashy

