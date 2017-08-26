Download of the day – Grammarly

It's easy to make small typos when you're sending an email, posting to social media, or filling out a form online. Sometimes it doesn't matter, but there are occasions when little slip-ups are embarrassing.

Grammarly is a convenient little browser extension for Chrome that acts as a second pair of eyes, checking your writing for mistakes before you click 'send'. Rather than just checking your spelling, Grammarly also looks for things like missing apostrophes and incorrect hyphenation that would otherwise be missed.

The basic version of Grammarly is free, and will check all text typed into your browser. For more advanced assistance, Grammarly Premium highlights stylistic issues and vocabulary enhancements. Premium subscriptions start at US$11.66 per month (about £9, AU$15).

Download here: Grammarly

