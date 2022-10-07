This DoorDash update is giving you a lot more choice - for free

Audio player loading…

DoorDash is growing its delivery options with the new Drinks with DoubleDash allowing people to order food from one restaurant and alcohol from another at no extra cost.

This new feature comes a little over a year after the app introduced its DoubleDash service (opens in new tab) to the platform and alcohol delivery to the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company states (opens in new tab) it wants its platform to keep being a “one-stop shop for all local commerce needs”, and apparently the logical next step is to further interconnect its services. DoorDash also sees this as a way to help businesses grow more as it claims that local stores grew 130 percent after it introduced alcohol to its menu.

Drinks with DoubleDash is live now; all you have to do is update the app to get it. At this point, the feature is currently only available to users in the United States, according to a DoorDash spokesperson. We asked if there are plans to expand globally, but at the time of this writing, it looks like there aren’t.

(Image credit: DoorDash)

How it works

Looking at the sample video (opens in new tab), the entire process looks straightforward. Once you place an order for a meal, you can then scroll down to the bottom to the alcohol section where you can peruse all the options available. Users can pick something out from their local “liquor, convenience, or grocery store.” Everything will go into a single cart and, as alluded to earlier, there are no additional delivery costs or fees. There’s not even a minimum order size.

Obviously, you will have to be at least 21 years old to use this service, which means you'll have to show your ID to the delivery driver (or Dashers as the company calls them). You do have the option to use dual ID verification , a security feature DoorDash added back in July. Essentially, Dashers can scan a customer’s ID with their DoorDash app to verify a person’s identity before handing off the delivery. The company claims it added this feature to help prevent underage drinking and "keep impaired drivers off the road."

Recent security troubles

Speaking of security, it's worth mentioning the recent phishing attack that hit DoorDash back in August. The company didn’t give an exact number of how many people were affected other than saying a “small percentage” of its user base was affected. DoorDash did reveal the data stolen included names, emails, phone numbers, payment card information, and even delivery addresses.

The company stated it didn’t find any evidence of that data being used for fraud, but the danger is still there. If this concerns you or you were affected, be sure to check out TechRadar’s recently updated list of the best identity theft protection software.