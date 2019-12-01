Don't miss these amazing Cyber Monday Google deals

Looking for Cyber Monday deals on Google's latest and greatest devices? We've rounded up the best Google Cyber Monday deals that you won't want to miss – and many of these deals will either sell out fast or will end at midnight on Monday December 2.

These Google Cyber Monday deals include price cuts for Google's new Pixel 4 smartphone, as well as the Google Nest Wifi router, Google Nest Mini smartspeaker and other Google Nest smarthome devices.

On this page we've picked the best Cyber Monday deals we've found for Google's new devices, so you don't have to waste time searching for the deals you're after – let us do all the hard work so you can get buying!

Not in the US? Scroll down for Google deals where you are...

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $599 at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of Google's latest smartphone by a huge $200 for Cyber Monday. You can get it in either Just Black or Clearly White color options. This is a great deal for an amazing handset with one of the best cameras you'll find on a smartphone right now.

Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB: $899 $699 at Amazon

Fancy a larger version of Google's best smartphone? Amazon has also cut the price of the XL model by a huge $200 as well for Cyber Monday. You can get it in either Just Black or Clearly White color options.

Google Pixel 3a 64GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a brilliant deal on the Google Pixel 3a, the slightly older handset from Google. This deal knocks $150 off the price of the unlocked model – as long as you activate it straight away. Otherwise, the price is slightly more expensive at $299.99.

Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB: $479.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

You can also get the bigger version of the handset from Best Buy, again with a $150 saving if you activate it straight away. With an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and large 6-inch OLED screen, this remains a powerful smartphone despite its older age.

Google Pixel Slate, Pixel Slate Keyboard, Pixelbook Pen: $1,297 $649 at Google

Save an incredible $648 with this Google Pixel Slate. Not only is the price of Google's tablet cut from $999 down to $649, but Google is also throwing in the Pixelbook Pen and Pixel Slate Keyboard for free as well.

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $19 at Walmart

The perfect Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, you can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $19. The Google Mini on its own normally retails for $49, so with this deal, you're saving $30 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the book out loud.

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $49 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker a Walmart. The powerful speaker delivers a rich, full sound and is powered by the Google Assistant and can play music from services YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

Google Nest Hub: $149 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display has the Google Assistant built-in and includes free three months of YouTube Music ad-free.

Google Home Max: $399 $199 at Walmart

The Google Home Max speaker gets a $200 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker produces a powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

Google Nest Wifi (Router & Point): $269 $229 at Google

Save $40 off the new Google Nest Wifi kit. This bundle includes a router and a secondary unit that you can place elsewhere in your home to maximise Wi-Fi coverage. Great for large homes.View Deal

Google Nest Wifi router: $169 $149 at Google

If you don't need the extra coverage, Google has cut $20 off the price of the Nest Wifi Router on its own. This is a more affordable option for small and medium-size homes.View Deal

Google Nest Wifi router, 2 points, Stadia Premiere Edition: $478 $398 at Google

Fancy Google's new streaming game service? This deals knocks $80 off a bundle that includes the Stadia Premiere Edition (a Chromecast Ultra and three months of Stadia Pro), along with a Nest Wifi router and two points.View Deal

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $19 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $179 at Walmart

Get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $179 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: $229 $149 at Walmart

The Google Nest Hello Smart doorbell gets an $80 Cyber Monday price cut at Walmart. The smart doorbell sends alerts when someone's at your door and allows you to talk to visitors from anywhere.

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: $199 $159 at Walmart

You can save $40 on the Google Nest Cam at Walmart. The indoor security camera lets you check in on your home 24/7 with live video that you can check from your phone.

Many of these deals will end when Cyber Monday does, so if you see any that take your fancy, don't hang around. Some of these are also selling out fast.

Not in the US? Here's our pick of the best Google device deals where you are:

