Nest Protect alarm back on sale, now without the dangerous glitch

After being pulled from shelves due to safety concerns, the Nest Protect smart smoke alarm is now available to buy once again.

The alarm was pulled after Nest discovered a glitch in the Wave feature that could deactivate the alarm without the owner even realising - thus completely defeating the point of a smoke alarm.

That feature has now been completely switched off in the new version and will be reinstated once Nest has fixed the problem.

But as a sweetener, Nest also announced that the price has been dropped from £109 ($199) to £89 ($99) for both the wired and battery versions of the gadget.