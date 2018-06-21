Denmark vs Australia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Denmark vs Australia - when and where Denmark and Australia will meet on the pitch on Thursday, June 21 at Samara Stadium. The stadium incorporates outer-space motifs in its design and its facade is a transparent dome which makes it look like a spaceship. The match will kick-off at 3pm in Russia, which means 2pm in Denmark and 10pm in the Australian AEST timezone. That's 1pm BST, 8am ET, 5am PT.

Denmark and Australia are set to go head to head in the second round of Russia 2018's Group C matches on Thursday, June 21 with both teams well aware of what a win could do for their chances to reach the knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Denmark were just able to beat Peru 1-0 in their opening match and a win against Australia will almost guarantee their qualification to the second round. All eyes will be on the team’s midfielder Christian Eriksen and Denmark’s coach Age Hareide understandably believes the Socceroos will try to take him out of the match.

After France’s 2-1 win over Australia where a VAR penalty played a big role, the team needs a win to retain a chance of qualifying for the second round of the World Cup. However, this could prove quite difficult as Denmark has not been defeated for 16 games and has not conceded a goal during its last five matches.

Whether you live in Denmark, Australia or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the 2018 World Cup for free so that you don’t miss a minute of the action.

How to stream Denmark vs Australia live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, you can watch Denmark vs Australia live on ITV. The network’s coverage of the game will begin at 1pm BST and if you prefer to watch the match on your mobile device you can do so with the ITV Hub app . Out of the country but still want to catch the UK's coverage of Denmark vs Australia? It's very easy if you use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and then watch the whole thing on TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Australia vs Denmark: Australia live stream

Even before all the issues with the Optus live streaming of World Cup 2018, free-to-air SBS had already bagged the rights to show all the Socceroos games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster which will air the Denmark game at 10pm AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Denmark vs Australia: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Denmark vs Australia match will begin at 8am ET or at 5am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Denmark vs Australia: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Denmark vs Australia match on Thursday, June 21 and its coverage will begin at 7:00am ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs Denmark: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Denmark vs Australia game at midnight NZST. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

