David Jones wants to be Australia's new home for smart tech

Upmarket Australian retail chain David Jones is hoping to cash in on the growing smart home market in the lead up to Christmas, with new in-store technology areas launching on November 9. The retailers plans to stock ‘premium’ big-brand tech, including smart products like Google Home and Google Home Mini, alongside a range of traditional tech offerings.

David Jones won’t just be stocking the products either – customers will apparently be able to experience smart home products in “state-of-the-art concept rooms” which will demonstrate how the tech can be integrated with other gear like smart lighting, wireless speakers and TVs.

“We have created an entirely new experience for our customers which brings together the latest and best edit of audiovisual and technology in an interactive environment,” said David Thomas, the CEO of David Jones.

“Our aim is to provide customers with an elevated offering through a combination of curated premium product, an interactive in-store experience, expert advice and specialised after-sales service.”

Going beyond smart

It won’t just be connected-home tech at David Jones. The stores will also stock the latest in phones, smartwatches, tablets and headphones from big manufacturers like Apple, Samsung and Sennheiser, to name a few.

Home entertainment systems from luxury brand Bang & Olufsen alongside offerings from Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung will also be showcased.

Speak to the experts

David Jones says it’s invested big on its new Technology initiative, adding specialists to the in-store experience, who’ll be on hand to “help customers design a bespoke solution for their home”. David Jones has also said that the store will undertake installation of products and after-sales services to make sure the customer’s experience is a positive one.

David Jones Technology will be available at eight locations across Australia — Market Street, Bondi Junction and Chatswood in Sydney, Bourke Street and Chadstone in Melbourne, Queensplaza in Brisbane, Adelaide Central Plaza in Adelaide and Hay Street in Perth. DJ’s technology range will also, of course, be available to purchase online as well.