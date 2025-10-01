Smart camera standards launched at Beijing surveillance summit with industry-wide collaboration

JD.com invests $1.37 million over three years to support compliance adoption

New rules set performance, security, and labeling requirements for household smart surveillance cameras

Some of China’s largest surveillance companies recently launched a smart camera initiative with the aim of establishing clearer benchmarks for quality and tightening standards across the industry.

The initiative, roughly translated as “True pixels, no false claims,” was presented at the 2025 JD.com 3C Digital Surveillance and Security Industry Summit.

ITHome reports participants in the event included Xiaomi, Hikvision, Haier, Ezviz, Dahua, Skyworth, and others.

Driving adoption

The China Video Industry Association and JD.com jointly unveiled new technical specifications for household and consumer-grade smart cameras.

Among other things, this standard covers measurable criteria for resolution, signal-to-noise ratio, color reproduction, requirements for information security, smart tracking, and voice functions.

The group wants consistent testing methods across the board in order to ensure that products going on sale deliver what they claim to.

The new initiative hopes to crack down on the growing problem of cameras being marketed and sold with false specifications, an issue which has long been a concern in China.

The firms behind the “True pixels, no false claims” campaign want to increase trust among buyers, as well as add greater accountability across the industry.

The collaboration shows the interest camera manufacturers and suppliers have in shaping the next stage of the surveillance sector in China, which has become central to both consumer security products and the wider CCTV infrastructure.

JD.com announced it would commit over 10 million yuan (roughly $1.37 million) in the next three years to support the adoption of the new standards.

The funds will go towards building awareness, encouraging (not enforcing) compliance, and offering promotional support to those products that successfully meet the new criteria.

The framework is not only about consumer protection but also about making things fairer for manufacturers.

By backing up technical claims against a recognized benchmark, the standard could cut confusion while helping those products which tow the line to better stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

Companies in China are expected to begin adopting the new rules in their product lines and marketing strategies very soon.