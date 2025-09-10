Smarter security: how emerging tech is transforming high-risk environments

From hospitals to college campuses, organizations are turning to advanced technologies to protect people and assets in increasingly complex environments that face rising safety risks. Physical security is evolving from a tactical function to a strategic imperative—and today’s technology is making that shift possible.

Advanced, integrated security systems—built with smart edge devices, AI-enhanced analytics, real-time data, and connected cloud platforms—are enabling organizations to take a more holistic approach to security, improving both the speed and accuracy of automated alerts and enabling security teams to respond to critical incidents in near-real time.

This shift comes as institutions across sectors like healthcare and education face growing pressures to strengthen safety protocols. According to the American Hospital Association, workplace and community violence now costs hospitals more than $18 billion annually—and that’s just one industry.

In response, organizations are embracing technologies that help teams detect threats faster, coordinate responses more effectively, and support a safer environment for all.

Fredrik Nilsson Social Links Navigation VP, Americas for Axis Communications.



Why a Holistic Approach to Security Is Needed

The responsibility placed upon today’s security teams can be overwhelming. They are responsible for covering a wide range of interior and exterior security zones, including entry and exit points, parking lots, common areas, safe rooms, and countless others.

It’s also important to remember that while sensitive areas like classrooms obviously need protection, administrative offices, boiler rooms, equipment storage, and other areas are equally sensitive (and vital).

An intruder might be looking to sabotage a critical infrastructure site. They might want to steal controlled substances from a hospital. Security teams need to be ready for a wide range of possibilities, which means they need eyes and ears everywhere—and a more holistic approach.

Fortunately, security has come a long way over the past decade. Security teams are no longer reliant on analog camera feeds, banks of wall monitors, and other traditional security solutions.

For example, IP cameras have largely replaced analog devices, enabling security teams to take advantage of advanced video analytics with automated detection and alerting capabilities.

These devices have grown considerably more advanced, with powerful chipsets that make it easier than ever for organizations of any size—in any industry—to leverage exciting new capabilities.

Better still, digital privacy and security have become the rule: modern devices are designed with cybersecurity in mind, and even applications like facial recognition that once came with significant privacy concerns have evolved to meet today’s privacy standards.

How Modern, Integrated Systems Are Revolutionizing Security

Today’s advanced chipsets enable cameras to run video analytics at the network edge, enabling real-time, real-world situation monitoring. Hospitals can monitor for signs of distress, schools can identify potential intruders before they enter the building, critical infrastructure sites can check for signs of malfunctioning equipment—without the video ever leaving the device.

Without edge processing, that video would have to be sent to the cloud for analysis, requiring a significant investment in bandwidth, storage, and server processing power. By reducing those requirements, modern devices are making analytics accessible to organizations of all sizes.

These systems can also be managed through centralized dashboards that unify camera feeds, access control events, and sensor data into a single interface.

Data from IP audio solutions—which can listen for sounds like raised voices or breaking glass—can also be fed into these dashboards, and speakers can be programmed to play a prerecorded message when certain detection thresholds are met.

These platforms also unlock business intelligence capabilities, helping organizations identify patterns, optimize workflows, and make data-driven decisions around staffing, traffic flow, and facility use. That’s good news, because analytics really sets these devices apart.

Thanks to AI tools and machine learning technology, modern analytics can identify signs of suspicious activity more accurately and reliably than humans—and can instantly alert the necessary personnel.

In a school setting, video analytics can identify loiterers, open emergency doors, or students entering “faculty-only” areas. In a hospital, they might be used to detect unauthorized personnel accessing medication cabinets, medical personnel failing to wear the proper PPE, or even patients experiencing medical emergencies.

Faster response times can make a real difference, enabling the appropriate personnel to respond in near-real time. In some settings, that can stop crimes in progress—in others, it can even save lives. Training analytics to look for warning signs helps security teams be less reactive and more proactive.

Modern deployments can also integrate these video capabilities with other connected solutions. Digital intercoms can manage visitor comings and goings via pre-issued QR codes or facial recognition, granting entry though secure access control stations once an identity has been verified.

Integrated audio solutions can detect signs of distress (such as raised voices or breaking glass) even if sightlines are obscured. Solutions like vape sensors can detect signs of smoke (or drug use), helping security teams address dangerous or illicit activity before the situation can escalate into an emergency.

These capabilities, too, are increasingly accessible. They are helping security teams in schools, hospitals, and other critical locations ensure they have eyes and ears not just in common areas, but everywhere they might be needed—and on a 24/7 basis. When it comes to enhancing safety, that’s a major step forward.

Advanced Security Technology Is Within Reach for Everyone

Today’s security teams have access to technology that enables them to protect entire locations—not just the areas traditionally considered the most sensitive. As devices become both more advanced and more accessible, advanced analytics are within reach for a wider range of organizations than ever.

Today, schools, healthcare facilities, small businesses, and countless other organizations have access to advanced, integrated security solutions that allow them to enhance safety and security everywhere it is needed.

These solutions also deliver operational value—streamlining workflows, supporting compliance, and providing leadership with actionable insights that improve decision-making across the organization. At a time of rising safety concerns, these capabilities aren’t just valuable—they’re essential tools for building smarter, safer, and more resilient environments.

