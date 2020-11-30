Cyber Monday deals are live: big savings on AirPods, 4K TVs, laptops and more

Cyber Monday deals are kicking off, so this is your last chance to secure some of the year's biggest savings ahead of the holidays. We're seeing plenty of deals sticking around from the Black Friday events before the weekend, but you'll also find new discounts on everything from TVs to laptops, headphones to smartwatches right now.
We've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday deals up for grabs tonight right here, so you don't have to scour the web to find the biggest discounts and latest products on sale - you can simply browse the hottest savings in one place. Our favorite offers include an iRobot Roomba for just $179.99 (was $274.99), a massive 50-inch TV now available for $199.99 and a $72 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones - industry leaders until their successor, the XM4, came around.
You'll find all these Cyber Monday deals and more just below, but we're also rounding up the latest Walmart Cyber Monday deals as well.
Today's best Cyber Monday deals
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum:
$274.99 $179.99 at Best Buy
This is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum. Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba 675 on sale for just $179.99 right now. The Wi-Fi-connected cleaner allows you to clean your floors remotely from anywhere via the compatible app, and can also be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal
Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV:
$279.99 $199.99 at Walmart
Save $80 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it delivers superb colors and clarity, and includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.
View Deal
Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$499.99 $249.99 at Walmart
Save $250 – You can get a fantastic half-price deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.
View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones:
$350 $278 at Best Buy
Save $72 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Cyber Monday deal. These are currently TechRadar's top-rated wireless headphones, beating out many others in product testing. Also available at the same price at Best Buy.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch (Gray) with Mario Glassware bundle:
$339.98: $299 at GameStop
Get the elusive Nintendo Switch with a set of Mario-themed glasses for the console's retail price. This will sell out fast, and should make a great gift set. Also available in Neon, and with the Animal Crossing Switch. Arrives December 15View Deal
Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop:
$699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - This Asus Zenbook laptop is up for just $500 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals and sends you home with an excellent configuration for a great price. You're getting a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood.
View Deal
Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi:
$599 $569.99 at Amazon
Save $29 – This deal saves you $29 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera. In stock December 20.
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020):
$1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo
Price drop - B&H Photo is also offering the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $100 off if you don't want to go with Amazon. Like with Amazon, this deal applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models, so you don't have to compromise and still save some money. Normally not a saving worth talking about - but this is a hyper-new (and excellent) laptop.View Deal
More Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Holiday sale: Cyber Monday prices on home items, devices, and appliances
- Alexa device deals: you don't have to wait for Cyber Monday to get an Echo
- Walmart – now live: up to 50% off 4K TVs, laptops, Instant Pot, and more
- Best Buy: early Cyber Monday deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more
- Target: early Cyber Monday deals on TVs, tablets, and smart home devices
- Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: 60% off – 1 year
$59.99$23.99
- Casper: 15% off all mattresses ahead of Cyber Monday
- Dell: Now until Cyber Monday, laptop deals from $449
- ExpressVPN: 1 year – $6.67 per month, 3 months FREE
- Home Depot: discounts on tools, furniture, and appliances
- Instant Pot DUO60: on sale for $79 (was $99.95) at Walmart
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum: on sale for $499.99 (was $299.99)
- Keurig Coffee Maker: down to $69.99 (was $129.99) at Best Buy
- Lego: $10 off ahead of Cyber Monday when you spend $50 at Amazon
- Lenovo: up to 70% off doorbusters pre-Cyber Monday
- Lowe's: major appliances starting at $396
- Microsoft: save big on the Surface Pro 7
- Newegg: big savings on gaming PCs and laptops
- Nike: up to 40% off shoes, hoodies and more
- Purple: up to $400 off a mattress and sleep bundle
- Samsung 70-inch 4K TV: on sale at Best Buy for $529.99 (was $749.99)
- Staples: discounts on laptops, office furniture, and AirPods
- Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress
- eBay: get new and used items at extreme discounts