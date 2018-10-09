Currys PC World will exclusively sell Surface Pro 6 online in black from October 16

Currys PC World has announced that when it comes to the online availability of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 in its new all-black colour scheme, the retailer will be exclusively selling the device from October 16.

However, you can pre-order your Surface Pro 6 now, starting from £1,149 for the black Core i5 hybrid with a 256GB SSD (at the time of writing, the 128GB storage model is only available for pre-order in platinum, with that flavour costing considerably less at £879).

The refreshed tablet was only unveiled a week ago, and offers an impressive performance boost over its predecessor, running with the latest 8th-gen Intel quad-core processors (i5 or i7).

Superfast Surface

Indeed, Microsoft is promising that this incarnation of the hybrid is no less than 67% faster than the previous generation Surface Pro.

On the other hand, there aren’t a massive amount of changes with the device this time around, and the starting price is a little higher, mainly because Microsoft decided not to run with a cheaper low-end Core m3 CPU option.

That said, we often see big discounts on Microsoft’s Surface devices come Black Friday, which isn’t far away now, and as ever, we’ll do the hard work for you and keep tabs on all the best bargains – Surface or otherwise.