Could the RTX 4090 almost double the core count of the RTX 3090?

Audio player loading…

A recent round of leaks from Twitter user La Frite David reveal more information about the rumored RTX 4090, and how Nvidia's next-generation Ada (aka Lovelace) compares to Nvidia’s current most powerful GPU, the RTX 3090.

J'ai fait un petit graphique pic.twitter.com/zilwXgi0vaMarch 1, 2022 See more

Going by the leaked information, there are several models under the 4090 name. Most likely the AD102 will be the flagship model, followed by the AD103 as the next most powerful version. The AD104-106 will probably be the mid-range option, and the AD107 will be for the entry-level market.

It seems that the flagship AD102 GPU model will feature 144 SMs in a single die compared to Ampere's GA102 84 SMs, making this a jump of 71% and one of the largest in a generation. The AD102 could have as much as 18,432 CUDA cores, a staggering increase of 75% over Nvidia's forthcoming RTX 3090 Ti which features 10,752 CUDA cores.

Power consumption would also most likely increase thanks to the 16-pin power connectors, which would have a maximum power output of 600W and greatly improve performance. It’s also possible for it to be the first PCIe 5.0 compliant graphics card and would likely use 4th generation Tensor cores and 3rd generation RT cores compared to Ampere’s 3rd and 2nd, respectively.

In terms of memory, it’s highly likely that Nvidia would be outfitting the AD102 GPU with either GDDR6+ or GDDR7, as Samsung has already put them both on its own roadmap.

Of course this is all still pure speculation, so until Nvidia reveals anything itself take these rumors with a heaping pinch of salt.

Via Tom’s Hardware