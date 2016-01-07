Trending
MSI's newest gaming all-in-one comes with a graphics card backpack

Party in the back

All in ones have had a bad rap of being oversized laptop screens you can move around and they've been steadily integrating more desktop processors and other components. However, desktop graphics have been a tricky nut to crack that is until MSI took a swing.

The gaming hardware maker has introduced the Gaming 27XT, a 27-inch all-in one gaming machine that basically allows you to slot any desktop graphics card you want into its rear-mounted trailer. The external enclosure – which looks conspicuously similar to MSI metal SLI bridges – can fit GPUs as over powered as the Nvidia Titan X.

Combined with the power of an octa-core Intel Core i7-5960X processors and this machine is ready to let it rip with whatever game you throw at it. Users also have multiple options for displays including a FHD (1920 x 1080) or a QHD (2560 x 1440) panels that operates at 144 Hz. Alternatively there's a 4K (3840 x 2160) display that runs at 60 Hz.

MSI has yet to announce pricing but the company expects the Gaming 27XT will be available later this May or June.

Barrel-chested desktop

MSI also introduced a new desktop that could easily be described as a gaming Mac Pro, but there's more to the Vortex Gaming Tower. The cylindrical PC comes paired with a two Nvidia GTX 980 graphics cards and an Intel Skylake Core i7-6700K processor. Inside there's also room for two m2 SSDs and 4 dimm slots for memory.

The entire system is laid out in a triangular fashion with heat sinks located in the center column. It also features a 360-degree silent cooling system that basically sucks cool air from the bottom to exhaust heat upwards.

MSI hasn't set a price on the Vortex but it should arrive sometime later this year.

