Colorful launches GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards

Hot on the heels of Nvidia’s latest GPU announcements at Computex, Colorful Technology Company Limited has unveiled its latest offerings that features the new GPUs. The selection includes the new iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards across the Vulcan, Advanced OC, and NB models. The all-new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB takes a new look with its improved cooling and design. The iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti comes packed with premium features including the One-Key Overclock, customizable RGB lighting, and other features to cater to different types of power users, gamers, and PC enthusiasts.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V

Unique to the Vulcan models, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Vulcan gets the same set of premium features including the signature LCD screen we’ve seen on previous models. The LCD screen can be used for status monitoring and can display GPU temperature, GPU load, core clocks, and more. The LCD screen can be flipped 90°, allowing it to remain visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan packs a triple-fan cooler with a 13-blade cooling fan design and the iGame Vacuum Copper Plated Technics, delivering superb cooling to achieve high and stable overclocks. The graphics card also features Colorful’s One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O – a straightforward overclocking feature for instant performance boost to 1710MHz in just one push of a button.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Advanced OC-V

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Advanced graphics card is the top-of-the-line model. It also features a triple-fan cooler in a premium metallic shroud along with a customizable lighting effect. The Advanced OC model features five 8mm-diameter high-performance heat pipes for aggressive heat dissipation. The One-Key Overclock button is also available, pushing performance to 1830MHz.

Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB 8G-V

The Colorful GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti NB graphics card features a new look with improved thermal cooling design and RGB lighting, while retaining the familiar black and red design. The improved cooler features a triple 90mm fan configuration with metallic matte shroud and red accents, along with a high-performance heat sink with six 6mm-diameter heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB is a compact triple-fan graphics card, measuring 300mm x 104mm x 52.5mm.