Colombia vs Japan live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Colombia vs Japan - when and where Colombia vs Japan takes place at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk – one of the venues constructed especially for the World Cup 2018 in Russia – on Tuesday, June 19. Kick-off is 3pm local time, which is 1pm BST, 8am Eastern, 5am Pacific, 10pm AEST, 7am in Colombia and 9pm in Japan.

It's time for the final nations to make their bow at the World Cup 2018, with Colombia vs Japan kicking things off in Group H before Russia kicks off the second round of fixtures later today. And with this guide, you'll find out how to live stream the intriguing encounter for free.

Colombia (no, not Columbia) head to Saransk as favourites, having maintained, and indeed added to the talented squad that performed so well in Brazil 2014. Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez will look to command the back four, while captain James Rodriguez (if fit) will be pulling the strings behind Falcao at the other end of the pitch. The Colombians have nevertheless struggled to find their rhythm in recent qualifiers and friendlies, and if star man James is off-colour or unavailable, Japan may sense an opportunity.

Akiro Nashino will be leading the Japanese from the dugout after the surprising sacking of Vahid Halilhodzic just two months before the tournament. Nahino will be looking for the experienced spine of Maya Yoshida, Shinki Kagawa and Keisuke Honda to make the difference in Russia.

To make sure you don't miss a kick of Colombia vs Japan at the World Cup, we've explained how you can watch a free live stream of the match below, no matter where you are in the world. While you're here, you may also want to check out our World Cup watching guide for all the games in Russia.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to watch Colombia vs Japan: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's an early morning kick-off for Colombia vs Japan, at 8am ET and 5am PT. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above. Kick-off for Colombia vs Japan is 8am PT and 5am ET.

How to stream Colombia vs Japan live in the UK

It's the BBC who has the rights to Colombia vs Japan, with kick-off at 1pm if you can time your lunch break with this Group H tie. If a TV isn't to hand, you might want to grab a live stream via the BBC website or iPlayer - also available for mobile and tablet. And if you're out of the country but still want to tune into the UK coverage, then the best option is to grab a VPN and then live stream it via TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Japan vs Colombia: live stream in Canada

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. Set those alarm clocks – kick-off for Colombia vs Japan is 8am EDT.

How to watch Colombia vs Japan: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS has the rights to show selected group games every day. Kick-off for Colombia vs Japan is at 10pm AEST. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Japan vs Colombia: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country. Kick-off in New Zealand is at midnight.

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the World Cup from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.